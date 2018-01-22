Happy Vasant Panchami 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Maa Saraswati Photos, Quotes, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, SMSs

Wish your loved ones a happy Vasant Panchami with these greetings and messages. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Wish your loved ones a happy Vasant Panchami with these greetings and messages. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Vasant Panchami, as the name suggests marks the onset of spring. It is celebrated all over India with people worshipping Maa Saraswati, who is known as the goddess of knowledge and wisdom. The festival is celebrated by Hindus, who visit temples and observe the day as Saraswati Puja.

In West Bengal, people dress up in yellow to take part in the day’s festivities. Students in schools and colleges celebrate this day as well and in many places, books and pens are also worshipped. Vasant Panchami is the occasion to pray to goddess Saraswati and seek her blessings to prosper in wisdom. To help you wish your family and friends this Saraswati Puja, we have greetings and messages that will make them feel special.

* May you be bestowed with

knowledge and wisdom…

Have a Blessed Vasant Panchami!

* Is se pahle k sham ho jaye,

Mera sms auron ki tarha aam ho jaye,

aur Sare mobile network jam ho jaye,

Apko basant panchami ki shubh kamnayen …

Happy Basant Panchami

* Spring Is In Air, Fresh Blossoms Everywhere. Sending You My Warm Greetings On The Auspicious Occasion Of Basant Panchami!

* On This Day Goddess Saraswati Is Worshipped In Various Names And Fames -Badal, Arts And Science, And Deep Supreme Knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

* Halke halke se ho BADAL,

khula khula sa akash,

happy Basant Panchami,

app ho mere pass.

* With fragrant flowers and fluttering butterflies around, soft breeze whispers in your ear – Happy Basant Panchami!

* All around are beautiful sights,

Flowers, birds, sweets and kites,

Basant Panchami truly delights!

Happy Basant Panchami!

Have a happy Vasant Panchami!

