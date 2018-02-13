Happy Valentine’s Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Shayris, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Have you wished your Valentine? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Have you wished your Valentine? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

The week long Valentine’s special celebrations have finally culminated in the V-day that people across the world have been waiting for. Lovers and friends are hurriedly making last-minute preparations to get the best gifts for their partners and restaurants are coming up with special menus for Valentine’s day. The day when people celebrate love and romance seems to have something or the other in store for those who understand the values of true love. Joining in the festivities, we bring beautiful Valentine’s Day messages, quotes and images that you can share with each other and make your loved ones smile.

* If I wake up one day and I was asked for a wish, Mine would be that our love should last till we see fish on the tree and stars on the ground.

Happy valentines day my love.

Have you sent your Valentine’s card? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Have you sent your Valentine’s card? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* Darling, my love for you is as deep as the sea and as high as the sky. Happy Valentine’s Day!

What are your plans for Valentine’s day? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) What are your plans for Valentine’s day? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* A Valentine is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Valentine’s Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* As busy as we might get, we must remind each other that we are still sweethearts and that will remain forever.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Share your Valentine’s day wishes. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Share your Valentine’s day wishes. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* I will never get tired of loving you,

You are one of the blessings that I value the most.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* May this Valentine’s Day be filled with love, understanding and contentment as you journey through life with those you hold dear.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* The time I spend with you is so unique and special, you are my heartbeat and my life.

Thanks for being such a wonderful wife!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Send some romantic cards to your loved ones on Valentine’s Day (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Send some romantic cards to your loved ones on Valentine’s Day (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* You are simple, you are unique, you are caring and you are the world’s best man and I am so lucky because I have you in my life!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* May this Valentine bless us with the cupid of love and warmth of romance.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Valentine’s Day 2018 (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* Love is not as simple as candle & Roses

Love is day-to-day living; talking time,

making time to be there,

with open arms and giving Heart

Happy Valentines Day!

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd