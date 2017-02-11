Happy Valentine’s Day 2017: 5 quirky gifts for the love of your life

Be it for your lovers or yourself, these ideas are just apt for anyone. Be it for your lovers or yourself, these ideas are just apt for anyone.

It’s Valentine’s Week and people are showering their loved ones with tokens of love. Well, while the first few days are sorted with specific gifts, like beautiful roses on Rose Day and cuddly teddy bears on Teddy Day and so on and so forth, what about the D-day — Valentine’s Day. Well, we are sure you must be tired of jewellery, wallets, garments, gadgets and even vacation treats. We agree looking for a unique gift every year is tough and quite painstaking, but anything for love, isn’t it?

Well, to make your this Valentine’s Day we have come up with few quirky and unusual gifting ideas to make the day fun-fulled too.

No more worries about a drink. (Source: giftease.com) No more worries about a drink. (Source: giftease.com)

Ring Bottle Opener

Who said it’s girls who needed to be gifted on Valentine’s Day? Well, today’s women are perfectly fit to gift themselves the precious things they want and pay their bills. And when it comes to gifting others, women are usually more thoughtful. So, here’s a cool gift for your man, that would certainly make him a ‘lord’ of the rings. Next time when you are out on a romantic long drive and want a beer, this ring is all that you need to pop the bottle open! Priced at just Rs 199, this can be bought at Gift Ease’s website.

Available in bright pop colour these will surely brighten not just your room but mood too. (Source: Kraftly) Available in bright pop colour these will surely brighten not just your room but mood too. (Source: Kraftly)

Kettle Lamps

No matter how Westernised we become, we can’t ignore the awesomeness of our desi things. And when it comes to our earthy kulharwali chai and kettle, there’s no doubt we are all fans. Now our desi aluminum kettles have made it to our coveted crockery collection in pop colours, but just imagine these as funky lights! Yes, it’s a reality and you can gift your uber-desi partner one this V-Day. Priced at Rs 3,000, these funky colourful lamps can be bought on Kraftly.

From classic Bollywood hits to regional melodies, you can gift your loved one their favourite song collection. From classic Bollywood hits to regional melodies, you can gift your loved one their favourite song collection.

Music cards

There a popular saying, ‘You can tell a lot about a person by what’s on their playlist’, and it’s true. And it’s often songs is the inevitable gateways to one’s heart. Knowing and connecting to people based on their choice of music is universal and common and never too cliche. So, this Valentine’s Day celebrate romance with popular songs that had connected you two in the first place. Each music card brought out by Saregama comes with 200 HD songs pre-loaded on a 4GB USB memory card, making it convenient to use on laptops, computers, car music systems and any other USB port. Priced at Rs 600, one can choose from Sufi music to songs from Bollywood’s golden era. The card is available on their website.

Choose from quirky slate boards to the all-in-one stationary hamper. Choose from quirky slate boards to the all-in-one stationary hamper.

Funky Stationery

Who doesn’t like stationery, and infuse it with some funny elements it is just what we need. And lovers can be sometimes ‘prickly’ and sometimes the one we love to ‘annoy the most’, so take your pick. From special Valentine’s Day hamper, who just cannot decide on one item to notebooks and slate wall decors, pick your options from Papeljam. And the best part, if you are single, pick one for yourself, after all, we all need to pamper ourselves! From cards starting from Rs 150, to hampers offered at Rs 1,299 just for the romantic week (including gift wrapping/packaging) all can be bought at their website.

If you are looking for some really quirky crockery to gift your valentine, you can’t miss these. If you are looking for some really quirky crockery to gift your valentine, you can’t miss these.

Cool crockery

It’s true our busy, hectic life takes a toll on our romantic endeavours, and often we find not spending as much time together even staying under the same room. In most of these cases, the only time we really spend together is our morning tea! So, to add some fun quotient to those treasured tea-times, here a beautiful gift for couples. Available on Bentchair’s website, buy these cool gifts. From typewriter teapot to a scooty version, these are priced at Rs 2,999 and the mug teapot set can be bought for Rs 1,299.

