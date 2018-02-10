Happy Teddy Day 2018: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Shayaris, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Teddy Day! Here are some lovely messages and cards to wish your special one on this special day. Happy Teddy Day! Here are some lovely messages and cards to wish your special one on this special day.

The spring season is right around the corner. After the cold and harsh winter, there is a renewed energy and life in the air. With blooming flowers and new leaves, there is a romantic vibe around. And, to make it extra special, Valentine’s Week is right here to spread love. Yes, the celebration of love is not restricted to one day anymore. And even though we believe love is not just worth celebrating for one day, these seven days are a great way to reassure your partner you’ll always be there. And for those of you, who haven’t yet mustered the courage to express your love to your crush, let Teddy Day be the day when you put out your feelings to the person you love.

Celebrated on February 10, after Rose Day, Propose Day and Chocolate Day — it’s a day dedicated to the fluffy friend — teddy bears. After all, doesn’t it have the ability to melt everyone’s heart? So, on this day, tell your special someone, how they make you smile and make you feel giddy just like a teddy.

Whether in the same city, or far away in a different continent, wish your loved one with these adorable and cute messages on Teddy Day.

* Bears like honey that comes from bees.

Bears like to nap under shady trees.

Bears can be cuddly, or big and mean.

My little Teddy Bear is the cutest I’ve seen.

He’s at my side when I’m happy or blue,

Here’s to my Teddy Bear — ‘I love you!’.

Happy Teddy Day 2018

Happy Teddy Day! Did you send your love an adorable teddy yet?

* On Teddy Bear Day,

We think of people who have cheered and encouraged us,

Who go out of their way to be kind and caring,

Who have enriched our lives just by being themselves.

You are such a person.

I’m so happy you’re my love, Happy Teddy Day.

As this teddy brings a smile on your, You bring a smile on mine. Happy Teddy Bear Day!

* Sun may refuse to shine,

Air may refuse to blow,

Water may refuse to flow,

But it’s me, my dear,

Who will never say bye to you,

And love you forever like a teddy.

Happy Teddy Day, My LOVE.

Happy Teddy Day! Have you wished that special someone yet?

* Kuch Ehsason Ke Saye Dil Ko Chu Jate Hain,

Kuch Manzar Dil Mein Utar Jate Hain,

Bejan Gulshan Mein Bhi Phool Khil Jate Hain,

Jab Zindagi Mein Aap Jaise Dost Mil Jate Hain.

Happy Teddy Bear Day

Let the adorable teddies tell your special one how you feel on this Teddy Day!

* Unhe Ye Shikayat Hai Hamse,

Ki Ham Har Kisi Ko Dekh Kar Muskurate Hai,

Nasamajh Hai, Woh Kya Jane,

Hame To Har Chehre Mai Sirf Woh Hi Nazar Ate Hai.

Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Have you told your person how cute they are?

* Chocolate ki khushbu

Icecream ki mithaas

Pyar ki masti

Or hothon ka swaad

Hasi k gubbare

Or tumhaara saath

Mubarak ho aapko

Teddy Day kaa tyohaar!!

Because hugging you takes my pain and tension away!

* YOU are the SMILE on my lips,

The TWINKLE in my eyes,

The JOY on my face,

The HAPPINESS in my heart.

Without YOU, I am nothing.

Happy Teddy Day, my dear.

Love you, a lot!

Give your person a tight bear hug on this Teddy Day!

* On Teddy Bear Day,

We Think Of Those Who Make Our Lives Worthwhile,

Those Gracious, Friendly People Who We Think Of, With A Smile.

I Am Fortunate To Know You, That’s Why I Want To Say,

To A Rare And Special Person: Happy Teddy Bear Day!

Spread a smile with a cute fluffy, cuddly bear this Valentine's Day!

* Even If The Sun Refused To Shine

Even If Romance Ran Out Of Rhyme

You Would Still Have My Heart Until

The End Of Time You’re All

(”)…(”)

( ‘ o ‘ )

(”)–(”)

(””)-(””)

I Need, My Love

Happy Teddy Bear Day

Because pampering one with cuddles is always special!

* Teddy bears don’t need hearts as they are already stuffed with love. I m your Teddy with a big heart.

To my cutest cuddly wife,

Who is certainly my life,

This teddy bear is a sign that you will be forever mine.

Happy Teddy Bear Day!

