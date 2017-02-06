Happy Rose Day: Did you know each rose has a meaning?

There shouldn’t only a single day in the year to express your love to your loved ones, however, with time Valentine’s Day frenzy has gripped almost every nation in the world. So much so that in many countries it is almost considered a holiday! With time the celebration of one day has been transformed into a whole week of love. And to begin the lovey-dovey seven-day affair, it’s time for Rose Day first, celebrated on February 7 every year. And why not, what better way to romanticise the spring and blossoms than lovely roses? But, when you decide to pick roses for your loved ones, this week, keep in mind each colour connotes to a different meaning.
Roses, like other flowers, portray different meanings and sentiments and when it’s Valentine’s Week you don’t want to mess with it. So, take a look before you pick your bunch.
Red Rose: This is an unmistakable expression of love. Red roses convey love, longing and desire.
White Rose: White is the colour of purity, chastity and innocence. These can have two meanings — one is at the beginning of a relationship, which is why white roses are used in weddings, as well as the end. Be careful when you gift your partner a white rose.
Yellow Rose: An expression of exuberance, yellow roses are friendly — they can also mean too friendly. Give this to a friend to brighten up her day, but be cautious since yellow roses also stand for infidelity.
Pink Rose: Pink is a graceful colour and can imply that the recipient is full of grace. It also stands for admiration, joy and gratitude. If you’re going for the ‘like’ emotion, then a baby pink bloom is the way to go.
Orange Rose: While yellow roses are friendly, an orange rose are representative of a much fiercer emotion. These deep-coloured blooms signify passion and energy. If an intense desire is what you feel, opt for an orange rose — couple them with red, and you’ve got a strong message blooming across.
Lavender Rose: Though found rarely, the colour of this rose conveys enchantment. It also means “love at first sight”.
Peach Rose: A colour of modesty, peach roses are subtle messengers of the first blush of love or appreciation. Like a girl and want to explore more?
Let these delicate roses do the talking.