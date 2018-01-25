Happy Republic Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Photos, GIFs, WhatsApp and Facebook Status, SMSs to send to your loved ones

This year India celebrates the 69th Republic Day on January 26. Happy Republic Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) This year India celebrates the 69th Republic Day on January 26. Happy Republic Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Republic Day honours the date when the Constitution of India, which was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26 in 1949, finally came into effect on January 26, 1950. Replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India, the Constitution came in with a democratic government system transitioning towards an independent republic. This year India celebrates 69 years of being a republic. Moreover, this day was chosen because on January 26, 1930, the Indian National Congress (INC) proclaimed the declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj) and opposed the Dominion status that was offered by British Regime.

The main celebration of the day takes place at Rajpath, in Delhi, in front of the President of India. On this day, various parades take place as a tribute to India and all its states. This celebration is also a display of the rich culture and heritage of the country along with its beautiful diversity. Commemorate the occasion of Republic Day by spreading peace, patriotism and joy by sending these wishes, images, greetings, photos and more to your loved ones.

*On this special day,

let’s promise our motherland that

we will do everything

to enrich and preserve our heritage

our ethos and our treasure

Happy Republic Day!

*Freedom In The Mind,

Strength In The Words,

Pureness In Our Blood,

Pride In Our Souls,

Zeal In Our Hearts,

Let’s Salute Our India On Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day!

*It’s 26th January today,

the historical day to remember our national heroes & freedom fighters,

who suffered to give us a republic nation.

Happy 26th January, Happy Republic Day!

*Recalling and Rejoicing

in the victory of our freedom fighters

on this 69th Republic Day

Best Wishes to All

Happy Republic Day!

*Rocky terrains, mesmerizing hills,

enchanting beaches, enthralling deserts,

pristine backwaters and wonderful people.

India as we know it!

Happy Republic Day.

*Let us get Educated, Evolved and Engaged in Hard Work

to take our country to greater heights.

Long Live our Republic & it’s Common People.

Wish you all a very warm happy republic day 2018.

* One Nation, One Vision, One Identity

“No Nation is Perfect, it needs to be made perfect.”

Meri Pehchaan Mera India.

Happy Republic Day!

*This is the country of colors and faith in spirituals.

Lets this Republic day reminds us for the work and

life given by our leaders to safe and happy life.

HAPPY 69th REPUBLIC DAY 2018.

