Happy Republic Day 2017: Wishes, SMS, Quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp Status, Messages, Greetings for loved ones

India is all set to celebrate the 68th Republic Day on January 26 this year. (Source: Thinkstock images) India is all set to celebrate the 68th Republic Day on January 26 this year. (Source: Thinkstock images)

Republic Day is celebrated as the day when India acquired a written Constitution and became an independent republic. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. This year India celebrates 68 years of being a republic.

The country celebrates the day with vigour and excitement. The rich culture and heritage of India is celebrated along with the unity in its beautiful diversity. So to share this important day filled with patriotism with your friends and family, here are few greetings and messages.

(Source: Webneel.com) (Source: Webneel.com)

* Freedom In The Mind,

Strength In The Words,

Pureness In Our Blood,

Pride In Our Souls,

Zeal In Our Hearts,

Lets Salute Our India On Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day!

* Let us remember the golden heritage of our country and feel proud to be a part of India.

Happy Republic Day.

* One Nation, One Vision, One Identity

“No Nation is Perfect, it needs to be made perfect.”

Meri Pehchaan Mera India.

Happy Republic Day!

(Source: happy-republicday.in) (Source: happy-republicday.in)

* It’s 26th January today,

The historical day to remember our national heroes & freedom fighters,

Who suffered to give us a republic nation.

Happy 26th January, Happy Republic Day!

* Never Forget The Hero’s

Who Sacrificed Their Lives

To Bring Up This Glorious Day To India,

Happy Republic Day.

(Source: thepopularfestivals.com) (Source: thepopularfestivals.com)

* 31 states,

1618 languages,

6400 castes,

6 religions,

6 ethnic groups,

29 major festivals & 1 country!

Be proud to be an Indian!

Great REPUBLIC…

Happy Republic Day!!

(Source: hdfinewallpapers.com) (Source: hdfinewallpapers.com)

* On this day think of our past and

Try to build better future for all of us.

It is a duty of all of us!!

I am proud to be an Indian.

Happy Republic Day

* ==–..__..-=-._.

!!==–..__..-=-._;

!!==–..@..-=-._;

!!==–..__..-=-._;

!!

!!

!!

“VANDEMATARAM”

HAPPY 68th REPUBLIC DAY

(Source: Thinkstock images) (Source: Thinkstock images)

* Thousands laid down their lives for us to celebrate this day

On this 68th year of this significant day, let’s take a pledge that we will never forget their sacrifices.

Happy Republic Day 2017!

* Watan hamara aisa koi na chhod paaye,

Rishta hamara aisa koi na tod paaye,

Dil ek hai ek jaan hai hamari,

Hindustan hamara hai hum iski shaan hain.

Happy Republic Day 2017.

Patriotism is love of country.

But you can’t love your country without loving your countrymen and countrywomen.

We don’t always have to agree,

but we must empower each other,

we must find the common ground,

we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good.

Happy Republic Day!

Indian people Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christan celebrating Happy Independence Day of India in vector Indian people Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christan celebrating Happy Independence Day of India in vector

* India is a country of diversity bonded by love and affection. On the auspicious occasion of Republic Day, let us come together to celebrate this day with respect and love for each other.

* Nahi sirf jashn manana,

Nahi sirf jhande lehrana,

Yeh kaafi nahi hai watanparasti,

Yadon ko nahi bhulana,

Jo qurbaan hue,

Unke lafzon ko aage badhana,

Khuda ke liye nahi ..

Zindagi watan k liye lutana.

Happy 68th Republic Day!!!

(Source: Webneel.com) (Source: Webneel.com)

* Daag Gulami Ka Dhoya Hai Jaan Luta Kar,

Deep Jalaye Hai Kitne Deep Bhujha Kar,

Mili Hai Jab Yeh Azadi To Fir Is Azadi Ko..

Rakhna Hoga Har Dushman Se Aaj Bachakar.

Happy Republic Day 2017.

* Our life is full of colours, and I hope this 26th January, will add more colours in your life. “Happy Republic Day 2017”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd