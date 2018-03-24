Happy Ram Navami 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Happy Ram Navami! The festival has been celebrated for millions of years after Lord Ramchandra made his appearance in Treta Yuga. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! The festival has been celebrated for millions of years after Lord Ramchandra made his appearance in Treta Yuga. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Ram Navami holds great significance in the Indian festival calendar. According to the Hindu religion, Lord Ramchandra made his divine appearance along with his three loving brothers Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna in Ayodhya on this day. Celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is attributed to Devi Siddhidatri and it is also believed that on this auspicious day, he made his descent on Earth. Lord Rama is looked up with great respect for his just nature and righteous character.

Lord Rama is also popularly known as ‘Maryada Purushottama’, which means a person of sound character. This year, Ram Navami falls on March 25. The devotees offers prayers during the auspicious hours and chant holy mantras. They also recite Ramayana or read scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagavatam. Some devotees even observe fast for the Lord and visit temples with their family. But, if you are living away from home, but still want to convey your thoughts to your family and friends on the auspicious day, here are some wishes and quotes for Ram Navami.

* Sita Maa ka dhairya,

Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag

Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey

Happy Ramnavmi.

Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Naumi Tithi Madhumaas Punita Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta

Madhya Divas ati Sheet Na Ghama Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama

Happy Ram Navami! Have you wished your friends and family? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! Have you wished your friends and family? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai,

Aise Raghunandan ko, hamara pranam hai,

Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkaamnaye.

Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on

you and your Family I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity

on Ram Navmi for you and your Family.

Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Let us pray sacred mantras,

in the praise of eternal savior:

“Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram”.

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness

and blessings of Ram Navami.

Happy Ram Navami! Wish your friends and family on this festival. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! Wish your friends and family on this festival. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai

Sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai

Jo bhi jata hai ram ji ke dwar

Kuch na kuch jarur milta hai.

“Happy Ram Navmi”.

Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Let Us Pray Sacred Mantras,

In The Praise Of Eternal Savior

Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.

Wish You Be Accompanied With

Auspiciousness And

Blessings of Rama Navami.

Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Happy Ram Navami! (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

* Naumi Tithi Madhumaas Punita Shukla

Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta Madhya Divas

Ati Sheet Na Ghama Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama”

Happy Sri Rama Navami

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd