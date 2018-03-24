Happy Ram Navami 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Ram Navami holds great significance in the Indian festival calendar. According to the Hindu religion, Lord Ramchandra made his divine appearance along with his three loving brothers Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughna in Ayodhya on this day. Celebrating the birth of Lord Rama, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri is attributed to Devi Siddhidatri and it is also believed that on this auspicious day, he made his descent on Earth. Lord Rama is looked up with great respect for his just nature and righteous character.
Lord Rama is also popularly known as ‘Maryada Purushottama’, which means a person of sound character. This year, Ram Navami falls on March 25. The devotees offers prayers during the auspicious hours and chant holy mantras. They also recite Ramayana or read scriptures like the Shrimad Bhagavatam. Some devotees even observe fast for the Lord and visit temples with their family. But, if you are living away from home, but still want to convey your thoughts to your family and friends on the auspicious day, here are some wishes and quotes for Ram Navami.
* Sita Maa ka dhairya,
Lakshmana ji ka tej aur Bharat ji ka tyaag
Hum sabko jeevan ki seekh deta rahey
Happy Ramnavmi.
* Naumi Tithi Madhumaas Punita Shukla Paksh Abhijit Nav Preeta
Madhya Divas ati Sheet Na Ghama Pavan Kaal Lok Vishrama
* Ram jinka naam hai, Ayodhya jinka dhaam hai,
Aise Raghunandan ko, hamara pranam hai,
Aapko aur apke parivaar ko Ram Navami ki haardik shubhkaamnaye.
* May Lord Ram Shower his blessings on
you and your Family I wish joy, Harmony and Prosperity
on Ram Navmi for you and your Family.
* Let us pray sacred mantras,
in the praise of eternal savior:
“Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram”.
Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness
and blessings of Ram Navami.
* Ram ji ki jyoti se noor milta hai
Sabke dilo ko shurur milta hai
Jo bhi jata hai ram ji ke dwar
Kuch na kuch jarur milta hai.
“Happy Ram Navmi”.
* Let Us Pray Sacred Mantras,
In The Praise Of Eternal Savior
Om Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram.
Wish You Be Accompanied With
Auspiciousness And
Blessings of Rama Navami.
Happy Sri Rama Navami
