Happy Propose Day 2018: Images, Best Quotes, Wishes, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

The second day of Valentine’s week is dedicated to Propose Day. While for most couples in love, a single day is never going to be enough to show their love and commitment to their special someone. However, there is no harm in making their partner feel a little more special on a day that is devoted to proposing. Each day of the Valentine’s week, that is from February 7-13, is dedicated to a particular occasion and you can express what you feel for your partner in different ways.

If you are planning to pop the question to your partner, Propose Day which falls on February 8 is sure a good option as it will add a distinctive meaning to your proposal. So make the most of this day, plan a special date, set the mood right and pop that question right away. And if you are struggling with words and need some heart-felt wishes, messages, images and more to enhance your proposal, here they are.

* “Feelings Are Always The Same,

saying It Could Be In Different Ways,

Some Say It Directly Are Called “LOVERS”

Some Write On Paper Called “POET”

Happy Propose Day My Love.”

* I can’t imagine a life without you in it,

I want to grow old with you,

Let’s spend the rest of our lives together.

* I Love You For Not

What You Are

But What I Become

When I Am There With You.

SO Be With Me Forever…

*Nothing can separate us, even death.

We are connected with eternal love.

Let us stay together in this world and in heaven.

*Did you know they changed the alphabet?

They put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together.

Happy Propose Day, my love!

*You are not someone I want to be with,

you are someone I cannot be without.

Stay in my life forever..

Happy Propose Day!

