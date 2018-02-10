  • Associate Sponsor
Happy Promise Day 2018: Wishes, best quotes, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

It is that time of the year again when love and its various facets are being celebrated in all its glory. February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day and as the day suggests, partners and lovers promise to stay together and repeat how much they mean to each other.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 10, 2018 8:37 pm
Happy Promise Day 2018: Promise your partner eternity this Promise Day.

The Valentine’s month of the year has begun and with that there is an inescapable mush in the air. From exchanging gifts to cooking delicious dishes for their loved ones, couples are doing it all on the seven days leading up to the big day on February 14.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day as couples promise to be there for each other, for eternity. So, on this day make your loved ones feel special by reiterating old promises or making new ones. Here are some promises that you can share with your partner and your loved ones. 

* If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket. Happy Promise Day!

* If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll be cry with you. Happy Promise Day!

Happy Promise Day 2018, promise day wishes, promise day best quotes, promise day images, promise day shayris, promise day photos sms, promise day facebook status, valentine week, valentine's day, indian express, indian express news (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

*I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Promise Day!

* I promise to stay with you through thick and thin.

Happy Promise Day 2018, promise day wishes, promise day best quotes, promise day images, promise day shayris, promise day photos sms, promise day facebook status, valentine week, valentine's day, indian express, indian express news (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

 * I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone. Happy Promise Day!

* I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

Happy Promise Day 2018

Happy Promise Day 2018

* I promise to make you a priority, always

* Here are some such promises you can share with your loved ones.

 

Happy Promise Day 2018

