Happy Promise Day 2018: Wishes, best quotes, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Promise Day 2018: Promise your partner eternity this Promise Day.

The Valentine’s month of the year has begun and with that there is an inescapable mush in the air. From exchanging gifts to cooking delicious dishes for their loved ones, couples are doing it all on the seven days leading up to the big day on February 14.

February 11 is celebrated as Promise Day as couples promise to be there for each other, for eternity. So, on this day make your loved ones feel special by reiterating old promises or making new ones. Here are some promises that you can share with your partner and your loved ones.

* If you are cold at night, let the promise of my love cover you like a warm blanket. Happy Promise Day!

* If one day you feel like crying, call me. I can’t promise to make you laugh, but I’ll be cry with you. Happy Promise Day!

*I want to be with you until the sun falls from the sky. Happy Promise Day!

* I promise to stay with you through thick and thin.

* I can’t promise to solve all your problems, I can promise, that I will never let you face them alone. Happy Promise Day!

* I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

* I promise to walk 1000 miles with you. Just promise you will walk back with me.

* I promise to make you a priority, always

