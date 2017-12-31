Happy New Year 2018: 10 Best Party Songs to Play this New Year’s Eve

Confused which songs to play on New Year’s Eve? Give these top 10 party songs a try! (Pixabay.com) Confused which songs to play on New Year’s Eve? Give these top 10 party songs a try! (Pixabay.com)

With the year coming to an end, people all around the world are gearing up for the celebrations. From picking out the right outfit, to matching the shoes and inviting people, a lot is going on. However, no new year party is complete without the right music. Depending on the mood of the crowd, a wide range of songs of different genres and languages are available, however it isn’t very easy to pick.

To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of top 10 songs that you can add to your playlist to amp up the life of the party. Listen to these songs first and add the ones that match your style.

Despacito ft. Justin Bieber

A song that can make anyone dance to its beat is Despacito. If you want to start your party with a bang, then give this song a try right away!

Swag Se Swagat Song | Tiger Zinda Hai

Add a little ‘swag’ while welcoming the new year. From the movie Tiger Zinda Hai, this peppy song is enough to enhance a dull moment.

Mi Gente – J Balvin, Willy William

This song, recorded by Colombian singer J Balvin and French singer and producer Willy William, created quite a buzz on social media. Though, sung in a different language the beats of this track are enough to make you groove!

Suit Suit Guru – Randhawa Feat. Arjun

No party is complete without a touch of Punjabi music and that is exactly why this song is a must-add in your playlist. A peppy beat and easy to pick Punjabi lyrics, this track is sure to motivate all the dancers to break a leg!

Shape of You – Ed Sheeran

A song that broke the Internet this year is Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You. Its catchy beats and easy to learn lyrics is sure to leave everyone smiling on the dance floor. Give this song a spot in your playlist and enjoy the new year celebration.

Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12 Full Song – Judwaa 2

Need a track to up your party mood? This track sung by Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar and music by Sandeep Shirodkar (feat: Anu Malik) is sure to add that ‘oomph’ to your party.

Cheap Thrills – Sia

A beat that will force you to groove is Sia’s Cheap Thrills. Though the song was released in 2016, it is a must-add in your party playlist. Not only are the beats catchy, but the song has a different ring to it.

Main Tera Boyfriend Song – Raabta

Give your party playlist an instant kick by adding this quirky song. From the movie Raabta, it’s sure to make even a non-dancer jump to the dance floor.

No Lie ft. Dua Lipa – Sean Paul

This track has a steady tune that forces one to sway along with the song. Give it a try and decide whether it matches your party mood or not.

Naah – Harrdy Sandhu Feat. Nora Fatehi

Last but not the least, this song has both catchy beats and quirky lyrics. Enjoy the track and dance along!

