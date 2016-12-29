Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 places in Bengaluru to celebrate New Year’s Eve

Ring in the new year at these 5 happening party places in Bengaluru. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Ring in the new year at these 5 happening party places in Bengaluru. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With 2016 whizzing fast towards its end, the excitement in the air is almost palpable. Of course, we would want to bid the year a good farewell, and what better than celebrating it with our loved ones and friends beside us. While you are still deciding where to head to this New Year’s Eve, we’ve attempted to make it easier for you.

ALSO READ | Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 places in Delhi to celebrate New Year’s Eve

If you are in Bengaluru on December 31, 2016, here are five places you can go, to wish yourselves a Happy New Year 2017!

Belly dance your way to 2017

Gather your folks and head to Vivanta by Taj to bid farewell to 2016, while you party into the new year. A fashion show, a dance troupe, international belly dancers, three DJs and over five party zones — all packed into a single venue, is just what you need to start the New Year on a high note!

Where: Vivanta by Taj, 2275, Tumkur Main Rd, Yeshwanthpur Industrial Area, Phase 1, Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru

Time: 7pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,599 onwards

Contact: 08066900111

Las Vegas in Bengaluru

Head to Hotel Crowne Plaza to revel in one of the most popular New Year parties in Bengaluru. Sit back, relax, indulge in the classic luxury and comfort that the seventh edition of the popular New Year’s Eve party promises to offer. Let your hair down as you groove to the live jazz performance and play at the casino, a la Las Vegas style.

Where: Hotel Crowne Plaza, 43, Hosur Rd, Electronics City Phase 1, Electronic City, Bengaluru

Time: 8pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,499 onwards

Contact: 08030030303

See what else is making news in lifestyle

Don’t like Vegas, head to LA instead

Still confused about where to celebrate on New Year’s Eve? Get ready to go to one of the most happening parties in Bengaluru at Hotel Royal Orchid. Los Angeles Season 2 will not just see you partying into the new year, but will also have special arrangements for the kids to enjoy as well. Activities like cartoon movies, slides, jumping pads, etc., will be organised for the kids to have fun, while you hit the dance floor on the beats of internationally known DJ Olly Esse.

Where: Hotel Royal Orchid, 1, Golf Avenue, Adjoining KGA Golf Course, Hal Airport Road, Bengaluru

When: 8pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

Contact: 08041783000

Get lucky and dancing

Holiday Inn & Suites is just where you should be heading if you want to bring in the new year surrounded by your family, friends and a delicious spread of food to choose from. Complete with a gala buffet, DJ, unlimited drinks and burst crackers to welcome the new year with a bang, this place promises to deliver.

Where: Holiday Inn, 100/6, HAL Varthur Main Road, Whitefield, Bengaluru

When: 8pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,999 onwards

Contact: 08071544444

The DJ parade

Join the rest of the party revellers in Bengaluru as they groove to the music by famous artists like DJ Jasmeet, Danish Sait, DJ Jeevan and DJ Puja Sait at Sheraton. The celebrations will spread across two lavish locations — the ballroom and the Persian Terrace. Amazing DJs, good music, good food, what else do you want for the New Year’s Eve party to begin already!

Where: Sheraton Bangalore At Brigade Gateway, 26/1 Dr Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram-Rajajinagar, Bangalore

When: 8pm onwards

Price: Rs 1,600 onwards

Contact: 08042521000

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd