Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Mumbai

The clock is ticking and we are set ready to say bye to 2016. ‘Tis the time to bid farewell to a very eventful and hectic year, and start off the new one with your favourite people. And what better way to do that than to head off to some of the biggest parties in the city, where you can dance away all night and sway along while doing the countdown! From the hottest dance party at the beach to a stunning Disco night, have a Batameez dil and party all night.

If you are in Mumbai on December 31, 2016, here are top five places you can go, to make it a fun-filled and happening New Year 2017!

Party night, Dubai style

Always wanted to splurge on a excotic party on New Year’s Eve in Dubai? Well we understand the urge. Well your prayers have been answered, have a rocking night in Dubai style in amchi Mumbai! Dubai Dazzle’s is conceptualized in the sense of creating the exact replica of the city of Gold (Dubai) in the very own heart of Mumbai. From Belly dancing to special prop performances and DJ night– there will be enough fun and food to enjoy!

Where: Ramee Guestline Hotel Juhu, Mumbai,Juhu, 462, AB Nair Road, Juhu Tara, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Time: 8 pm onwards

Price: 2200 onwards

Contact: 022 6693 5555

Party night at sea shore

Why should people in Goa have all the fun at a beach? Enjoy a spectacular evening at the Sea Shores New Year Bash 2017” in a beautiful coastal location by the sea at Nagoan Beach Exclusive Sunset Beach Party. With full Bollywood masti and Arabic fire dancing performances let your self enjoy and part hard. With sumptuous food and welcome drinks this is a place to be!

Where: Nagaon Eco Centre, near Nangaon Beach, Alibag, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Time: 7 pm onwards

Price: 1500 onwards

Contact: 9689363542

Stay: 150 Couple Tent A viable At Nagoan Eco Centre Resort ( First Come First Serve )

Casino night

Want to have a Vegas night with all the casino funfare, then this is the party for you to be. Casino Table and Casino Games (casino chips only). Bollywood DJ, EDM DJ lineup, Live Acoustic Singer, LED Acts, Special Lazer Act, Mobile Bar Models, Flair Bartending and many more. With special buffet spread (Jain and kids options too) unlimited drinks and biggest artist line-up in Mumbai, this is propbably the most happening party in the city!

Where: The Lalit Hotel, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East, Opp. Hotel Leela, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Time: 9 pm onwards

Price: 5400 onwards

Contact: 093600 17005

Bollywood night

When it comes to any party theme, there is none like the one inspired by movies and to top that there is always the fun and masti of Bollywood. So, get on your party dress and show some thumkas to greatest party hits. Unleash your Bollywood side with fun activities, gaming and a place where you can feel endeavoring stardom of a Bollywood superstar for yourself. Encounter the grandness of Bollywood with the legendary dialogues, music and thrills. A perfect way to celebrate this New Year’s Eve.

Where: Smaaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No. 4, Lower Parel, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Time: 8 pm onwards

Price: 1800 onwards

Contact: 022 4914 3143

Disco night

There’s none like swaying along peppy numbers at a Disco night on New Year’s Eve. Get ready to rock, revel, and dance on the tunes of DJ NELSON and DJ PASHA with amazing live performances, stunning music. Get on your shimmery cloths and dance all night. With open air Disco club live, enjoy zesty cocktails and amzing food.

Where: The tulip Lawns, Mumbai. Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai, Maharashtra

Time: 9 pm onwards

Price: Rs 2000 onwards

Contact: 098672 02446

Ready to rock and roll and welcome the new year in style?

