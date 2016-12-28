Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 places in Delhi to celebrate New Year’s Eve

December 31, 2016 – where will you be? (Source: Thinkstock Images) December 31, 2016 – where will you be? (Source: Thinkstock Images)

‘Tis the time to bid farewell to a very eventful year, and start off the next one with your favourite people. And what better way to do that than to head off to some of the biggest parties in the city, where you can dance the night away, enjoy a sumptuous fare and ring in the 2017 on a high.

In case you’re still undecided about where to go, then here are our top five picks from Delhi-NCR. Enjoy!



Diljit Dosanjh in Gurugram

This is the hottest New Year’s Eve event this year in Delhi – a live performance by the Pujabi singer heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh. The bash at Leela Ambience in Gurugram is sure to be a fabulous party, with great food and you know the music is bound to be good. So gather your friends and head over.

Where: Ambience Island, National Highway – 8, Gurugram

Time: 7.30pm – 12.30am

Price: Rs 2,499 onwards

Contact: 09911166040, 011-46000524, 011-40000372

(Source: Thinkstock Images) (Source: Thinkstock Images)

A masquerade ball

It’s not February yet and Venice is far away, but that’s no reason not to have any good masquerading fun to welcome the surprises 2017 holds. Dress up in your finest and don that gorgeous mask to build a sense of mystery and fun, dance the night away to fun Bollywood, Retro and Rock music at these two venues – in Delhi and Gurugram. Just remember, when the clock strikes midnight, the masks come off!

At the Hotel Royal Place, the Masquerade ball theme party, managed by a DJ and featuring a Bollywood dance troupe is sure to make you dance till you drop.

Where: 19, Ashoka Road, Janpath Lane, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Time: 8.30pm onwards

Price: Rs 4,999, plus taxes for stag entry, Rs 8,999, plus taxes for couples (inclusive of unlimited dinner buffet)

Contact: 011-4355-5555

Masquerades and rock

You can also rock in the new year at the Hard Rock Café masquerade party with DJ Gaurav Madan, grooving to commercial, retro, Bollywood and rock. The deal also inclued unlimited starters, 3 veg and 3 non-veg main course and unlimited IMFL drinks and premium spirits.

Where: Hard Rock Cafe DLF Cyber Hub Unit No. 4/5/104/105 Ground and First Floor R-Block, DLF City Phase III, Gurugram

Time: 9pm onwards

Price: Rs 3,499 onwards

Contact: 0124-4949630



Faridkot Live at CP

Step into the new year grooving to Delhi fusion band Faridkot at the Flyp @ MTV in Connaught Place. There will be some great music, drinks (of course) and a whole lot of fun. From blues guitars to foot-thumping beats, this will be an awesome way to ring in the new year!

Where: N/57 – N/60, First Floor, Opp. KFC, Outter Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Time: 8pm onwards

Price: Cover charge starts from Rs 5,000 for couples and Rs 3,500 for stags (only those accompanying a couple will be allowed); The deal includes limited beverages and food

Contact: 09821393780, 09821393779



Bollywood dance party

When talking about new year bashes, it’s usually about ‘couples and stags’, but that doesn’t mean you forget the whole family. Smaaash brings you and your loved ones a night of Bollywood music, fun games, and drinks of course as you ring in 2017. For kids, there’s a whole host of games to choose from – arcade to virtual reality; and then a sumptuous dinner as well.

Where: Smaaash, 4th Floor, DLF Mall of India, Sector 18, Noida

Price: Rs 3,500 per couple; Rs 2,000 for stags; Rs 1,200 for kids

Contact: 09971670476

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd