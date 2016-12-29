Happy New Year 2017: Top 5 party ideas to celebrate new year 2017

With the New Year’s Eve almost here, the excitement and frenzy are reaching a new peak with each passing day. While everyone’s looking forward to bidding adieu to 2016 in style by splurging on lavish dinners and parties, there are also others who would rather just say their goodbyes quietly. All they would want is a quiet weekend, and with the cash crunch that has descended thanks to demonetisation, there are a lot of us hesitant to head to extravagant gatherings.

The good news, however, is if you don’t want to go out and party, the parties can definitely come home to you! Wondering how? Organise a low-budget party for your friends and family members at your place, and don’t miss out on any fun! What more, add to the fun quotient by organising theme-based parties.

Here are six absolutely cool themes for indoor New Year’s Eve parties.

‘CASH IN’ ON DEMONETISATION

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, given the fact that nothing got us worked up so much in 2016 as this one concept. So why not make it a party theme too!

For starters, you can have the alcohol counters that look like ATM machines.

And if you are feeling too adventurous, you can come dressed up in a la Kriti Sanon evening gown. For the uninitiated, a photo that showed Sanon wearing a gown with Rs 2,000 notes printed all over, went viral. Although the actress later confirmed that it was a photoshop nicely done, we think it’s an interesting concept. And just in case, like the many of us, you don’t have enough of those pink notes, you can get the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes printed, you know, for old times’ sake. While you are at it, carry clutches inspired by the new currency as well!

All this, while Kishore Kumar’s Paisa Yeh Paisa plays in the background.

GO BOLLYWOOD RETRO

(A still from Action Replayy) (A still from Action Replayy)

This popular party theme never goes out of fashion, mostly thanks to the thumping music and beats the 1970s-80s era gave us. People can dress up as Mithun Chakraborty from Disco Dancer, Zeenat Aman’s character from Dum Maaro Dum, etc. While at it, turn off the boring light bulbs, and switch on the trippy blue lights to jazz it up, and go back 35-40 years in time, this New Year!

GAME OF THRONES THEME

A still from Game of Thrones A still from Game of Thrones

We know how much you miss watching Jon Snow and his charm, Tyrion Lannister and his sharp wit, Danny Targaryen and her strong will, and Cercei Lannister and her plots. So just while you are waiting for the next season, why not dress up as your favourite characters and party! With a Winterfell set, your favourite GoT songs, wine and beer in GoT mugs, New Year’s Eve just couldn’t get any better!

HOLLYWOOD VILLAINS THEME

Go evil this New Year’s Eve and bring all the legendary villains of Hollywood under one roof while you slay 2016! Ranging from Joker from the Dark Knight series, Jigsaw from Saw to Darth Vader from Star Wars, bring to life your favourite antagonists from the epic movies.

ODE TO THE LEGENDS

A famous joke that’s now doing the rounds is – ‘2016 was directed by George R. Martin,’ – in reference to the number of legends who passed away, this year. David Bowie, Frank Sinatra Jr, Leonardo Cohen, Prince, George Michael and Carrie Fisher are just some of the legendary personalities we lost in the year 2016. But why not give it right back to 2016, and remember them in style, than in mourning? Pay your tributes to your favourite musicians and actors of the bygones, while dressing up as them and get singing and grooving on their amazing music.

BONUS: CIRCUS THEME

(Source: Express photo by Pradip Das) (Source: Express photo by Pradip Das)

The vibrant colours and mood of this theme will appeal to adults and children alike, and is perfect for family get-togethers at New Year’s Eve. Make the party lively by getting your family and friends to dress up as cute clowns, trapeze artists, ringmasters with big moustaches; and little children can come in dressed as ferocious animals!

