Happy New Year 2017: Quotes to inspire you this coming year

A beginning — exciting as it seems, also comes packed with its share of surprises. Be it a new job, a new house, a new chapter in your life, or even a new year — more often than not, brace yourself to expect the unexpected. Carry with you the lessons that 2016 taught you, and get started to explore the opportunities 2017 will throw your way.

While at it, here are 24 quotes that we guarantee will inspire you to keep going, no matter how hard it gets.

“A bridge of silver wings stretches from the dead ashes of an unforgiving nightmare to the jeweled vision of a life started anew.” ― Aberjhani, Journey through the Power of the Rainbow: Quotations from a Life Made Out of Poetry



“Perhaps that is where our choice lies — in determining how we will meet the inevitable end of things, and how we will greet each new beginning.” ― Elana K. Arnold, Burning

“New Year – a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story ? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” ― Alex Morritt, Impromptu Scribe

“Red onion skins and New Year’s Eve have much in common – they both peel away to reveal new vibrancy.” ― Alex Morritt, Impromptu Scribe

“Each new breath and moment is a gift. We can choose to start with a clean slate in the here and now.” ― K.J. Kilton

“Starting over is an acceptance of a past we can’t change, an unrelenting conviction that the future can be different, and the stubborn wisdom to use the past to make the future what the past was not.” ― Craig D. Lounsbrough

“Now, as we close one chapter, the pen is gradually inking up, preparing itself to write the next.” ― Mie Hansson

“All great beginnings start in the dark, when the moon greets you to a new day at midnight.” ― Shannon L. Alder

“Don’t worry about being worried. You’re heading out on an adventure and you can always change your mind along the way and try something else.” -Tracy Kidder

“If all you can do is crawl, start crawling.” -Rumi

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” -Martin Luther King, Jr.

“But there’s a beginning in an end, you know? It’s true that you can’t reclaim what you had, but you can lock it up behind you. Start fresh.” ― Alexandra Bracken, The Darkest Minds

We wish you all a happy and a beautiful 2017!

