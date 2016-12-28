Happy New Year 2017: Gift ideas for friends, family, coworkers, boyfriend, girlfriend and many more

Ten gifting ideas to make your loved ones feel special this New Year. Ten gifting ideas to make your loved ones feel special this New Year.

A new year, a new beginning is always a special occasion to let go all that is unhappy and hope for the best to follow into the coming year. And amid all the mourning and losses of our favourite stars and demonetisation woes, we all just can’t wait for this sad year to end.

To make a fresh start, there will always be new resolutions, plans and bucket-list-boxes to be ticked, but before that to motive us we all need some pampering. Yes, and what better way to celebrate the New Year by spreading some joy by gifting your loved ones and friends. So, don’t worry here are few quirky and amazing gifting ideas to start off 2017 in style.

Party game and drinking kits

Let’s begin with the essential New Year party ideas and the games. Nothing is more exciting than some crazy games, few drinks, good food and countdown of last 10 seconds before the clock strike 12 with friends. So, to make it worthwhile these amazing party game kits are perfect for any house party throughout the year. You can choose among ‘Spin a Drink Shot Glass Bar Drinking Game’ (Rs 649), ‘Drinking Tic Tac Toe’ (Rs 799) or ‘Shoot Hoops Drinking Game’ (Rs 999). There are more gaming options in this category and can be bought at Gift Ease.

Quirky lamps

With every new year, we all fill the urge to add some colours and fun in our lives – and when it comes with twinkling lights its a added bonus. Get these pop-culture inspired lamps and lights and add some zest into the life of your friends. To get some redecoration done around the new year is always a great idea. Perfect for your family and co-workers this is a cool way to welcome 2017. Priced at Rs 1,200, these can be bought at Lime Road’s website.

Upbeat trendy sling bags

We must make our new year cool and trendy, not just homes and at parties but celebrate it every day in day-to-day lives. And to motivate one to carry on with their daily routine gift them these funky sling bags. In quirky shapes, these bags are perfect for your friends. Starting from Rs 999, these can be bought at Happily unmarried.

Jewellery stand

Ask any woman and she’ll never have enough of jewellery – from chunky junk to sophisticated silver, there’s always a thirst to acquire more. But apart from acquiring, there is always a need to preserve them or secure them. And what better way to keep them safely but also flaunting it in style? Try these new Chumbak jewellery stand (Rs 999) to gift all the lovely ladies in your life. From wife to sister, this one will surely make them happy.

Projector tables for children

Not to forget the little bundle of joys in our lives – the kids in the house. To make their coming year special, interesting and filled with fun, gift them these adorable projector tables. Highlight the fun, but actually, these are an amazing gift for your toddler who has started school and, of course, painting on the walls! Priced at Rs 699 onwards, shop for these at great discounts from Amazon during the holiday season.

Wine and beer glasses

To welcome the year on a funny note and in style, try gifting quirky tokens to your close buddies. Ranging from Rs 799 to Rs 1,899, these single glasses and pairs are amazing gifting options for your single and couple friends. There are plenty of options to choose from and you can also try the beer mugs. The products can be bought at FunCart.

Photo booth props and boards

Any party is incomplete without photos that make awesome memories. To make your party photos funny and as crazy as possible, try out these photo booth options and celebrate your new year in style! From set of funky props like a moustache and cool glasses (Rs 199 onwards) to boards like ‘King of hearts’ and ‘Anarkali Disco Chali’ (Rs 209 onwards) these are must-haves for a party! You can buy these cool gift on FunCart.

And apart from these quirky ideas, there is always the usual never-go-wrong options.

Diary and pen kit

From your boss in office to your teacher or even parents, this option is always the ideal new year gift option. From Flipkart to Chumbak, select your varied options starting from Rs 250 and above.

Chocolates

A large box of chocolates to welcome the new year can never be turned down by anyone. From Ferrero Rocher gift box to Bogatchi New Year Twister Box, you can buy these pocket-friendly sets from Amazon starting at Rs 399.

Personalised calendars

Begin the new year by gifting family and friends a personalised calendar filled with beautiful memories from the past year. From online calendars to ones on the wall print these customised ones in Zoomin starting from Rs 299.

