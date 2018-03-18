Happy Navratri 2018: Dos and Don’ts during These Days

Happy Navratri! (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Navratri! (Source: Thinkstock Images)

The nine-day Hindu festival Navratri, which is a celebration of Shakti, has a deep religious significance attached to it. It is celebrated five times a year – Vasanta or Chaitra Navratri, Ashadha Navratri, Sharad Navratri, Paush Navratri and Magha Navaratri. The festival, which falls during the month of March-April, is the Vasanta Navratri, whereas Sharad Navratri is celebrated during the months of September-October. Both of them are commemorated with much fanfare throughout the country.

If you’re gearing up for the festive season, which begins on March 18, there are many rituals that are followed on the occasion. During the nine-nights and ten-day period, devotees fast and offer prayers to the Goddess Shakti. The celebration marks the start of the Hindu New Year as per the Luni-solar calendar and Maharastrians celebrate it as Gudi Padwa.

Also known as Rama Navratri, the festivities end on Lord Ram’s birthday or Ram Navami. Each day, a different form of Goddess Durga is worshipped, and the customs are followed. There are many dos and don’ts during the nine-nights and 10 days. In case you are not sure what all needs to be done, here is a list of things that can and cannot be done.

Dos During Navratri

* You must try to take a bath before 8 am every morning.

* During the festive season, it is advisable to eat sattvik food and have a meal only once.

* It is suggested to visit the Durga temple every morning and evening. If visiting a temple is not possible, then a lamp should be lit and flowers must be offered twice.

* After taking a bath, always wear fresh/new clothes instead of old, discarded ones.

* Avoid the colour black during the festive season.

* Recite mantras and slokas for the Goddess throughout the day.

Don’ts During Navratri

* Do not cut your nails during the festive season.

* Avoid getting a haircut.

* Avoid stitching or knitting during the ten-day period.

* Make sure your house is clean at all times. If possible, avoid wearing footwear inside the house.

* Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol for the 10-day period.

* Do not study on the ninth day of the festival. Instead, put all books and other gadgets near the goddess and seek her blessings.

