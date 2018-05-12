Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Mother’s Day Whatsapp Status, Facebook Messages

“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child,” said the famous actor Sophia Loren. The unconditional love a mother feels for her child is inexplicable – you can only feel it. It goes without saying that the contribution of a mother in our lives is immense and one can never repay it, however, it can always be acknowledged.
Mother’s Day, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of May, is an occasion that celebrates motherhood. There are many ways to make your mother feel special. From making handmade gifts, cards to giving her something according to her taste or based on her zodiac sign, the options are many.
But nothing can warm her heart more than a few kind words. This Mother’s Day don’t forget to convey how you feel about your mother. If you need help, here’s a collection of wishes, greetings and messages that you can send her.
*Your love is inexhaustible mother,
Nobody can give their hearts like you have.
Every second that my heart beats,
It reminds me that you gave me life and I should cherish you.
*The warmth of your embrace
The picture of your smile
The tenderness of your love
I always feel safe and sound, every time you are around
You’re the best Mom! Happy Mother’s Day
*Life has never been perfect.
It probably never will.
But I will never ever lose hope, because
I know I always have you to stand by me even if the whole world falls apart.
I love you mother, so much more than you even know.
Happy Mother’s day to you.
*Mom, we may sometimes argue
We may have some quarrels
But I want you to know that those won’t change my love for you
You will always be the best mom for me
Happy Mother’s Day!
*There is no one like a mother and,
no mother quite like you.
You are so very thoughtful and caring,
and I just wanted to thank you,
for making my life brighter.
Happy Mother’s Day.
* A mom like you is the sweetest gift that God has ever given me.
I thank Him for sending an angel who is always beside me.
You are the best among the rest. I love you mom.
You are my friend, my spirit, my influence towards success.
There is no replacement of you.
You are the best and will be best forever.
Wish you a very Happy Mother’s Day.
*You always put others before yourself.
I am so grateful to have grown up with your example of unselfish love and care!
Happy Mother’s Day!
You’re the best!
