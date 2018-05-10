Mother’s Day 2018: Buy the best gift for your mom based on her zodiac sign

Wish your mom a Happy Mother’s Day with these amazing gifts that match her zodiac sign. (Source: Getty Images) Wish your mom a Happy Mother’s Day with these amazing gifts that match her zodiac sign. (Source: Getty Images)

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother,” were the famous words of 16th President of the United States Abraham Lincoln. It’s actually true, isn’t it? A mother’s love and guidance is one of the most important things that shape our life and career. Your relationship with your mother might have gone through its fair share of fights and tough times, but there is always an abundance of love. One day isn’t enough to show what she means to you, but Mother’s Day is often celebrated with great enthusiasm since the past few years.

Instead of randomly gifting her something, it’s better to invest some time and thought on it. We have curated a list of gifts based on her zodiac sign that also resembles her personality. You can’t repay her for the efforts that she has taken to make you what you are today; but, a sweet gift can always bring a smile to her face. Take a look:

ARIES

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Mothers love reading a book in the bed at night. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Mothers love reading a book in the bed at night. (Source: Getty Images)

People that belong to this zodiac sign are very ambitious in nature and often strive to be at number one position in their specific field. So, you can gift an autobiography or biography of a successful public figure like Sachin Tendulkar, Mary Kay Ash, Richard Branson or even Mother Teresa.

TAURUS

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Your mom might enjoy doing a gardening or an agricultural job. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Your mom might enjoy doing a gardening or an agricultural job. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Taureans enjoy relaxing in serene, countryside pastures — surrounded by soft sounds and soothing aromas. So, if your mom is one of them, you can plan a day out with her and take her outside the city or to a farmhouse and make her day memorable.

GEMINI

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Give your geeky mom the latest gadget. (Express Photo) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Give your geeky mom the latest gadget. (Express Photo)

Geminis love to stay updated and are interested in all kinds of outdoor activities. To catch up with all the jazz, you can help them stay updated with the latest gadget. A laptop, cell phone or even, a voice control gadget that will handle her music preference, make calls, get news, weather, etc, and help her to keep up with her to-do list.

CANCER

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Quirky cushions might do the magic. Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Quirky cushions might do the magic.

Just like their symbol – crab, Cancerians are also mostly tough on the outside and soft on the inside. But, a peculiar quality that they have is to be sentimental towards their home and family. Also, since a homely environment is very important to them, gifting them anything that relates to home — such as Cult: Curio cushions, candles, dinnerware or glassware might just hit the jackpot.

LEO

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A bag that stands out. Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A bag that stands out.

Known to love the limelight, Leos are the most action-oriented sign of the lot. Words like charismatic and charming are used often to describe a Leo woman, and a stylish bag will further accentuate their personality and help them make a style statement. Make your mother the centre of attraction with a sophisticated Fossil Leather Bag this Mother’s Day.

VIRGO

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A watch to honour her punctuality. Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A watch to honour her punctuality.

Stereotyped for their perfectionism, there is a lot more to Virgos than what meets the eye. This Mother’s Day, gift your perfectionist mother, a beautiful Skagen Hybrid Watch to match her never-say-die attitude.

LIBRA

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Enjoy a movie night at home together. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Enjoy a movie night at home together. (Source: Getty Images)

People born under this sign love good entertainment. All you have to do is plan a good movie date with your mom or simply Netflix and chill while letting the love flow.

SCORPIO

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Stylish lacquered elegant classic beige shoes. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Stylish lacquered elegant classic beige shoes. (Source: Getty Images)

Scorpions are quite mysterious and secretive in nature. They are constantly concerned with their appearance, so a branded perfume, a pair of designer shoes or sunglasses will certainly help you win over their loyalty.

SAGITTARIUS

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Girl hiding greeting card for mother behind back. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: Girl hiding greeting card for mother behind back. (Source: Getty Images)

They love to learn about the culture, old heritage and the history behind it. So, take your mother to a museum or give her a memento in a unique foreign language that may initiate her to learn a new language.

CAPRICORN

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A plaquette for the “best mom” of the year. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A plaquette for the “best mom” of the year. (Source: Getty Images)

Capricorns are known for their determination and hard work. So, this Mother’s day, consider thanking them for all that they do with a personalised gift or something like a ‘Mother of the Year’ award plaque.

AQUARIUS

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A massage will leave her relaxed and refreshed. (Source: Thinkstock Image) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: A massage will leave her relaxed and refreshed. (Source: Thinkstock Image)

Aquarian moms love to spend some “me time” or go on a vacation. Plan a body massage session for your mom and give her a detoxing Mother’s Day.

PISCES

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: There various fragrances, so choose what suits your mom. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Mother’s Day 2018: There various fragrances, so choose what suits your mom. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

This zodiac sign is quite popular for being romantic, sensitive, compassionate and extremely generous. A box of scented candles, woven baskets, luxurious bath salts or a set of organic soaps will surely leave them delighted.

