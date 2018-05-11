Happy Mother’s Day 2018: 5 super cool gifts to surprise your super mom

Wondering how to surprise your mom on Mother’s Day? Here are 5 amazing gifting ideas. (Source: Getty Images) Wondering how to surprise your mom on Mother’s Day? Here are 5 amazing gifting ideas. (Source: Getty Images)

A mother’s love is unparalleled. Deep down in your heart, you know that despite all the petty fights and bickering, she still cares for you and you will always remain at the centre of her universe. Even though your mother might annoy you sometimes with her questions, it all comes from concern and love. Don’t you feel you should make up to her on her special day?

On the occasion of Mother’s Day on May 13, gift your mom something that will be of great use to her or make her day unforgettable. Of course, you can’t repay her for what she has done for you through gifts but you can always bring a smile to her face. Here’s a list of super cool gifts for every super mom.

Comfy crocs for a lovely walk

The Drew Barrymore X Crocs Chevron Collection includes special edition clogs, flips, sandals and slides with Barrymore’s personal touch to it. The new line has been created especially for Mother’s day and is inspired by a playful, authentic sensibility, which women and children of all ages can relate to. It is available now on crocs.com and at select stores globally this month. It is priced between Rs 1995 and Rs 4495.

Hair dryer for those lovely tresses

The perfect gift to give your mother for her beautiful tresses — the special Dyson Supersonic plus hair dryer will come wrapped in a limited edition pale pink presentation box as a gift to your mother. Priced at Rs 27,900, it is available from May 1 to May 31 at Dyson Demo Stores in DLF Promenade Mall and Select Citywalk Mall, New Delhi.

Of pretty homes and furnishings

If your mother loves interior decor, then gifting her home furnishing and decor will be just the best idea. Cult: Curio has a range of gifts ideas for the moms who loves nice decor. From breakfast trays by Kamal Tray priced at Rs 3,500 for a nice breakfast on the bed to Pichwai wall plates, priced at Rs 6,595. Add colour to her room and let her relax on colourful cushions!

Sneakers to stay fit

If your mom loves jogging, why not gift her a pair of nice sneakers? Reebok launched its most technologically advanced shoe ‘Floatride Run’, which are perfect for jogging and other fitness activities during summer. It is priced at Rs 15,999 and is available at Reebok FitHub stores.

Stay connected with a swanky laptop

If your mother loves technology, a laptop is an ideal gift for her. Available with a detachable Surface Type Cover and a Surface Pen, the Surface Pro will be a very useful gift for your mom. It is available for retail purchase in India in online Microsoft stores (Amazon and Flipkart) as well as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retailers in India.

So, which gift would you pick this year for your mom? Let us know in the comments section below.

