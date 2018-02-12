Happy Kiss Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Shayris, Photos, SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

With just a day more to go for Valentine’s Day, people across the world are celebrating one of the most sublime expressions of love on Kiss Day, today. With just a day more to go for Valentine’s Day, people across the world are celebrating one of the most sublime expressions of love on Kiss Day, today.

Friends and lovers across the world might eagerly be looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with each other, but the festivities have really already begun. Leading up to the D-day, people observe the Valentine’s week, with each day holding a significance of its own. These days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day — in that order, leading up to the Valentine’s Day. With just a day more to go, people across the world are celebrating one of the most sublime expressions of love on Kiss Day, today. While playfully stealing a kiss could definitely be in the cards for those in love, what better than to start the day reading words full of love sent by your special someone?

Here are some heartwarming messages you could send your loved ones, this Kiss day.

* Love can be expressed in many ways. One way I know is to send it across the distance to the person who is reading this. Happy Kiss Day

* Love can be expressed in many ways.

One way I know is to send it across the distance

to the person who is reading this.

Happy Kiss Day



* With this Kiss, I reveal all my

thoughts and feelings about you

that I have withheld for so long.

I feel when I am with you ,I am like a Kiss,

not because of it’s beauty,

but because I am able to bloom and grow with you…

* Kiss is the perfect example of giving and taking. You cannot take it without giving and you cannot give it without taking. Happy Kiss day!

* I want to adore you by kissing on your hand, I want to make you my friend by kissing on your cheeks, I want to make you my love by kissing on lips and neck, Happy kiss day…

* When You and I meet, I came to know that you are Soo Sweet, When our Lips Meet, Our Love Gets Complete. Happy Kiss Day!

* Kiss is the perfect example of giving and taking. You cannot take it without giving and you cannot give it without taking. Happy Kiss day!

* When You and I meet, I came to know that you are Soo Sweet, When our Lips Meet, Our Love Gets Complete. Happy Kiss Day!



* Wishing that I could carry your kisses in my pocket, so when I’m asked why am I smiling I could pull one out and show them why. Happy Kiss Day!



* My dear, It is not necessary to kiss on the kiss day celebration, A true love is the result of faith, belief, and commitment, I will never kiss you until you want. Happy kiss day!

