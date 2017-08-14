Happy Independence Day 2017: SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages for August 15

Happy Independence Day 2017: Wish your near and dear ones this Independence Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Happy Independence Day 2017: Wish your near and dear ones this Independence Day. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

After a long-drawn struggle, on August 15, 1947, India finally freed itself from the clutches of the British rule and emerged as an independent entity. This year marks 70th anniversary of Indian independence, and a just occasion to remember the thousands of people who sacrificed their lives as well as the numerous movements that went in to securing a free India. The immortal words of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly encapsulate this struggle and the consequent euphoria of independence.

Every year, on this day, people from different walks of life and from different strata of the society come together and celebrate. On this occasion we bring to you a collection of SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages that you can share with your near and dear ones to mark this day.

* It is time for you to show your independence. Let yourself be heard and don’t follow the footsteps of others. Be yourself, fly free, and be independent.

* On this 15 August, may you enjoy the freedom not only the one enshrined in our constitution; but may you be blessed with the freedom of mind, thought and spirit! Happy Independence Day!

* Let your heart bask in free spirit, let your soul soar high with the essence of freedom. Happy Independence Day!

* Freedom in the mind,

Faith in the words,

Pride in our souls..

Let us salute the nation on this Independence Day!

Vande Mataram.

* Let us take the decision to value our nation and not forget the sacrifices of those who help us achieve freedom. Happy Independence Day.

* Never forget the heroes who sacrificed their lives to bring forth this glorious day to India. Happy Independence Day.

* On this Independence Day, here’s wishing for a new and a better tomorrow.

*Thousands sacrificed their lives on this day. On this 71st Independence Day, let’s take a pledge that we will never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day 2017!

* INDIA

I: Incredible

N: Noble

D: Dazzling

I: Immense

A: Adorable

Happy Independence Day to all.

