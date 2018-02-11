Happy Hug Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Shayris, Photos SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Hug Day! (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Thinkstock Images) Happy Hug Day! (Source: Designed by Rajan Sharma/ Thinkstock Images)

There’s something comforting about snuggling up to your partner after a hard day’s work or simply giving your mom or dad a warm embrace. Hugs have undeniable healing powers, actually, this warm fuzzy feeling is more than skin deep. They are natural stress relievers, which also helps build trust and honesty in a relationship. Hugs provide reassurance and is one of the best ways to express your love. Also, it is a silent way of saying “You are important to me”.

If on this Hug Day you are away from your loved ones then at least send them these SMSes, WhatsApp and Facebook messages, greetings to bring a smile to their face. After all, we can all do with some love.

In your arms, I feel so great

The warmth, the love,

Best place is in that state,

Love me, Hold me, Kiss me, Hug me

Happy Hug Day!

A sweet hug represents love and affection

to the person we hug,

I want to hug you my dear,

As I want to let you know,

How much I love and care you.

Happy hug day

A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure a hug will help you feel calm and happy.

Happy Hug Day.

A sweet friend is like a pillow

When you are tired you sleep on it

When you are sad you drop tears on it

When you are angry you punch it &

When you are happy you hug it.

Happy Hug Day!!

I just have to give you a hug, so,

put your left hand on your right shoulder, and

put your right hand on your left shoulder

Now squeeze,

And know that it has travelled all this way from me.

My sweetest memory – your message

My biggest sadness – the distance

My biggest hope – to hug you soon

My strongest prayer – relation continues forever

Happy Hug Day

If you hesitate when I hold ur hand, I will let you go. If you run away when I give you a kiss, I will let you go. But once you let me give you a hug, just once, I will never let you go. Happy Hug Day.

Just do me a favor,

Put ur left hand on ur right shoulder and

Your right hand on ur left shoulder.

Guess what? I just messaged you a hug

Happy Hug Day!!

It’s Hug Day

And I just bugged you in my thoughts

Hope you felt the squeeze!

Happy Hug Day!

Give a nice hug to your kids,

And wish them a very happy hug day,

With lots of care and love.

Happy hug day.

Love you and

It does not matter

How far you are

I just hug you

In my prayers.

Happy hug day.

You are so special to me.

There is nothing better than Having you as a friend to share each day with!

Thank you for making my day brighter

Happy Hug Day!!

At this special hug day,

I am sending you a hug,

If you like then return me too.

Happy hug day!

