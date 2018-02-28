Happy Holi 2018: Top Holi songs to play this year

Happy Holi 2018: Drench yourself in vibrant colours this Holi and dance to these Bollywood songs. (Source: YouTube) Happy Holi 2018: Drench yourself in vibrant colours this Holi and dance to these Bollywood songs. (Source: YouTube)

The festival of colours brings a wave of zest and zeal, and Indians across all the states celebrate it with much fanfare. One of the year’s major festivals in the country, Holi is a time for friends and family to get together and douse each other in colours as they gorge on sumptuous sweets like gujiyas and halwa, have thandai (especially with bhang) and then fill up on puri-subzi. This year, Holi falls on March 1 and 2, depending on which Hindu calendar you’re following.

And, though, tangy food items and sweet desserts are the highlight of the festival, people love to shake a leg to Bollywood numbers and folk songs, while playing with colours on the day. Classic or pop, the festival has been reinvented several times in Bollywood movies over the years, and there are umpteen songs that bring the essence of the colourful season alive. Steal a glance at these seven tracks and pick your favourite for the festival.

Badri Ki Dulhania (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

This title track from Badrinath Ki Dulhania that featured an amazing chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan has a modern take on Holi festival.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Sung by Shalmali Kholgade, the song picturised to show the cute bonding between Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone works like magic.

Hori Khele Raghuveera (Baghban)

This Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini song is perfect for a family get together.

Rang Barse (Silsila)’

No matter how many times one listens to this number, it remains the quintessential Holi song.

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

Groove to this amazing song that has the right beats.

Aaj Na Chhodenge (Kati Patang)

Rajesh Khanna danced in this famous number from film Kati Patang, and you might just want to imitate his moves.

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi (Waqt)

Sung by Anu Malik, Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi has a very modern and upbeat feel about it.

