Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Status for Facebook and Whatsapp

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Status: Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most seminal and important figures in India’s struggle for independence. It is his continuous and obstinate approach of staying away from violence and his practice of non-violence or ahimsa that makes him and his teachings so indispensable, even today. He also played a significant role in abolishing the practice of untouchability.

Advertising

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics and Greetings

On Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends and loved ones.

*On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s salute the great soul. Jai Hind!

Advertising

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Quotes, Status, Images: Inspirational Quotes, thoughts by Mahatma Gandhi

*Gandhi Jayanti mubarak!

*On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader.

*Let’s follow his teachings and practice ahimsa always. Vande Mataram

Live Updates: India remembers Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary

*G = Great

A = Amazing

N = Nationalist

D = Daring

H = Honest

I = Indian

Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

*Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony — Mahatma Gandhi