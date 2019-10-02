Toggle Menu
Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Status for Facebook and Whatsapp

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Photos, Messages and Status for Facebook and Whatsapp

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most seminal and important figures in India's struggle for independence.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Messages, Photos, and Status: Born on October 2, 1869, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is regarded as one of the most seminal and important figures in India’s struggle for independence. It is his continuous and obstinate approach of staying away from violence and his practice of non-violence or ahimsa that makes him and his teachings so indispensable, even today.  He also played a significant role in abolishing the practice of untouchability.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics and Greetings

On Gandhi Jayanti, here are some of the wishes you can share with your friends and loved ones.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*On Gandhi Jayanti, let’s salute the great soul. Jai Hind!

*Gandhi Jayanti mubarak!

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pay homage to this great leader.

*Let’s follow his teachings and practice ahimsa always. Vande Mataram

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*G = Great
A = Amazing
N = Nationalist
D = Daring
H = Honest
I = Indian
Happy Birthday, Father of the Nation!

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Wishes Images.(Designed by Rajan Sharma/The Indian Express)

*Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony — Mahatma Gandhi

