Happy Father’s Day 2017: Show some love with these amazing gifting ideas

Pamper your dad this Father’s Day. Pamper your dad this Father’s Day.

Remember the times when your father used to take you shopping and not buy a single thing for himself? This Father’s Day, show him the same love. Of course, you cannot ever repay him for everything he’s done for you, but you can always get him something useful or memorable. If you are struggling to find the perfect gift, as is the case at most times, then here’s some help.

Appeal to his musical side

If your father loves old Hindi romantic songs, or, any Hindi classic for that matter, then gift him the Saregama Carvaan.

A jukebox of songs of the legends like Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, RD Burman, Mohammed Rafi, Jagjit Singh, Gulzar, Laxmikant Pyarelal and other legends, this portable player caters to every mood. You can take your pick from romantic, sad, ghazal, spiritual, Sufi, Hindustani classical, and instrumental. This retro-looking box has 5,000 songs preloaded, and you can even attach your own USB drive to play othet music.

Price: Rs 5,990

Polish his handsome side

Fancy grooming kits are always on the list. If Park Avenue and The Body Shop is something you wish to stay away from this season then go for something Indian.

The Man Company boasts of premium men’s grooming essentials at affordable prices. From their charcoal series to argan and germanium infused products, they have it all. The best part is that they are also offering a 20 per cent discount for Father’s Day.

Price: Rs 250 – Rs 3,799

Help him shut the world out

If you are looking for noise-cancelling headphones then the ideal set would be one which has up to 30 hours of battery life, 4-microphone noise cancellation system and can automatically pause music and calls when the headphones are taken off.

The only problem is that these ones can be slightly expensive than your regular headphones. If you ask us, we would suggest the Bose QuietComfort 35 or the Bose QC 25.

Price: Rs 23,999 – Rs 29, 363

Make arrangements for the perfect ‘jugadu’

If your dad is the perfect jugadu then gift him a Huntsman Pocket Knife, better known as Swiss Army Knife from Victorinox.

If he already has that then update his collection with Victorinox Rescue Tool which is a life saviour during an emergency. From breaking windows to cutting through seatbelts, you can do everything with this one. If you wish to keep it light then go for their travel gears.

Price: Rs 2,320 for Huntsman Pocket Knife and Rs 5,310 for Victorinox Rescue Tool

For the biker dad

If you feel that your dad is the superhero in the house then tap into their love for roads with these cool merchandise by Harley-Davidson.

You can get him their classic leather jacket as it is the best friend of all riders, irrespective of the season or place. Padded in black shining leather, your dad will surely feel like the superhero he is.

Price: Starting Rs 4,419

Start the grilling session

Portable grills are a good gifting option. US-based grill brand Weber-Stephen might be your best option as you can grill, bake, roast, and smoke on it.

Doesn’t matter whether you are making paneer/chicken tikka or simply making pizzas. If he is a foodie, he will love it!

Price: Starting Rs 8,199

Raise the bar

If your father already has a bar or is trying to build one for himself, then gift him something from Address Home’s Barware collection.

From wine chillers to coaster sets, you are sure to find something important for him. Just show him how much you love him.

Price: Starting Rs 1,500

For the fit dad

These yoga denims by designer Manish Tripathi are perfect for someone who is looking for comfort and style at the same time.

Available in two shades of blue in five sizes, these pants are crafted with light and breathable fabric that promise flexibility. It’s smartly detailed with hosiery fabric at the inseam, to further enhance the comfort of the garment.

Price on request, Phone: 9205354744

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd