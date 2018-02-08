Happy Chocolate Day 2018: Wishes, Best Quotes, Images, Shayris, Photos SMS, Facebook Status and WhatsApp Messages

Happy Chocolate Day 2018! Why not gift some chocolates to your loved ones, this Valentine’s Week? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day 2018! Why not gift some chocolates to your loved ones, this Valentine’s Week? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

Valentine’s Week is here and couples of the world are busy spreading some much-needed love. Whether you like it or not, there will be hearts all around you – cards, billboards and ads – the myriad versions of reds and pinks, happy-in-love couples who think it’s finally the time to show some PDA, and card and gifting companies can make a whole lot of money. Flower prices – especially roses – will skyrocket (so if you just need to give someone flowers now, then tough luck), and each day will be an ode to something lovely – Rose Day, Propose Day, Teddy Day and Hug Day – all elements of a budding or stout love story that builds the crescendo up to February 14 with Valentine’s Day.

Well, as we run through the motions of celebrating each of these tributes, the fun and immensely satisfying one – when whether you’re in love, out of love, a couple or single doesn’t matter – is February 8, celebrated as Chocolate Day. That’s because… who doesn’t like chocolates…in company or solitary?

So, while the best thing would be to buy/gift/get a box of your favourite chocolates, you can spread the love by sending some nice chocolatey and sweet wishes instead. Maybe they’ll send you some chocolates in return?! So, what are you waiting for? Here are some of the chocolate day wishes that you can share and brighten up their day, and yours too.

Happy Chocolate Day: Why not gift your loved ones a box of chocolates. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day: Why not gift your loved ones a box of chocolates. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* I Dream Only Of You,

I Breathe Only For You,

My Every Prayer Is For You,

I Need No One Else In My Life But You.

Happy Chocolate day

Happy Chocolate Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* Anyone can catch one’s eye

but it takes a special someone,

to capture your heart and

soul and for me that special

someone is you.

Happy chocolate day

This Chocolate Day bring sweetness to your relationship. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) This Chocolate Day bring sweetness to your relationship. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* You always care for me.

You always support me.

You always love me.

I thank god who gave me such

a truly loving partner.

You are the love of my life.

Happy chocolate day

Happy Chocolate Day: What are your plans for this Valentine’s week? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day: What are your plans for this Valentine’s week? (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

You are so soft like dairy milk, You are so silky like Cadbury milk,

You are so lovely like my sweetheart

Happy chocolate day

Happy Chocolate Day: For a five-star friend! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day: For a five-star friend! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* All I Really Need Is Love,

But A Little Chocolate Now And Then Doesn’t Hurt!

Happy Chocolate Day: Sweet treats! (Illustrated by Nishi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day: Sweet treats! (Illustrated by Nishi Mishra)

* Love Is Like A Chewing Gum,

It Tastes Only In The Beginning!

But Friendship Is Like Chocolate,

It Tastes Till It Ends!

Happy Chocolate Day!

Happy Chocolate Day: Spread the love with some chocolates. (Source: Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day: Spread the love with some chocolates. (Source: Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

* My sweet valentine,

You are a chocolate so you are sweetest,

You are a star so you are brightest,

You are a lovely girl so you are my dearest!

Happy Chocolate Day…

Give some chocolate to your loved ones. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) ) Give some chocolate to your loved ones. (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) )

* Today Day Is The Chocolate Day

Dairymilk For Love

Kitkat For Special

Bounty For Cool

Mars For Best Friend .

Sonat 4 Cute Hug

Galaxy 4 Sweet Kiss

What Will You Give Me?

Happy Chocolate Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra) Happy Chocolate Day! (Illustrated by Nidhi Mishra)

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd