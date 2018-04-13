Happy Bihu 2018: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, SMS, Whatsapp Messages And Facebook Status

Rongali or Bohag Bihu goes on for seven days, which includes worshipping cows, cleaning households, and praying to God. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Rongali or Bohag Bihu goes on for seven days, which includes worshipping cows, cleaning households, and praying to God. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the most important and auspicious festivals of Assam, Bihu is celebrated three times a year. Derived from the Sanskrit word bishu, it means “to ask for prosperity from the Gods during the harvesting season”.

The three sets of festivals include Rongali or Bohag Bihu celebrated as the Assamese new year festival in April, Kongali or Kati Bihu celebrated as a season of short supplies in October, and Bhogali or Magh Bihu celebrated in January.

To be celebrated on April 14, Rongali Bihu is observed at almost the same time as Baisakhi in Punjab, Poila Baisakh in Bengal, Puthandu in Chennai and Vishu in Kerala. The festival goes on for seven days, which includes worshipping cows, cleaning households, and praying to God. People wear new clothes and prepare traditional dishes like pitha and larus that are sweets made of rice and coconut. Meanwhile, farmers sow the fields for cultivation of paddy.

If you’re away from your family this Bihu, then here are some lovely greetings that you can send to your near and dear ones.

* Let us welcome this Rongali Bihu with great hope, eagerness and anticipation. Let us look forward to a plentiful year of joy, satisfaction, peace and prosperity.

* Kopou fulil, togor fulil bakhontor hubah loi, kuli-ketekiye geet jurile bohagor botora loi, bihur hiya bhora hubxesare. HAPPY RONGALI BIHU!

* I pray to Almighty that you enter this Bihu with great hope and confidence to bring about beautiful changes in life. Happy Rongali Bihu 2018 to you and your dear ones.

* Kuhipate Hojale Dhoroni,

Aakakhe Lole Meghor Uroni,

Meghor Maaje Maaje Rodor Tirbironi,

Aiyai Je Bohagor Agomoni

Rangali Bihu Aru Asomiya Notun Bosoror Hiya Bhora Ulog Jonalu.

* B- Bond of Love

I- Icon of Assam

H- Humanity

U- Unity

This is our Bihu, our soul… Wish you all a Happy Rongali Bihu 2018!

* Rongali Bihu stands for new and fresh – Life is always new and fresh – Let us strive to make all days Bihu.

* May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm; and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Heartiest Bihu greetings!

* Bihuti ahise, dhul pepa bajise,

Birikhe holaise paat,

Nahoror hubakhot ure mon,

Ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat

Bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu

Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you dreamed to do, but couldn’t find the courage to do it.

* I hope this Rongali Bihu bring cheer, prosperity and peace in your life. Let us pray that we gain enough strength to accept the highs and lows of life with equanimity.

* Apunalok xkoloke bohag bihur hiya bhara olag janalo (My heartfelt wishes to all of you on Bohag Bihu)

* Wish you a very Happy Bihu. May your life be as colorful and joyful as the festival of Bihu.

* Rongali Bihur Huva Kamanare,

Natun Bosoror Pratitu Puwai Kodhiai Anok Haanti Aru Homridhi.

Tarei Kamonare – Wish you a Happy Bohag Bihu.

* Bakhantor Agomonot, Kulir Matot,

Dhular Sapere, Pepar Laharere,

Kopou Phoolar Hugandhere

Jiban ‘Rangali’ Hoi Porok.

Happy Rangali Bihu.

* Bihuti ahise, dhul pepa bajise, birikhe holaise paat, nahoror hubakhot ure mon, ulahot bihu bihu lagise gaat bihur hiyabhora subhessa jonalu. Happy Bohag Bihu!

* Let this Bihu give you the strength to do all that you wanted to do last year but couldn’t accomplish.

* Kopou fulil, togor fulil bakhontor hubah loi, kuli-ketekiye geet jurile bohagor botora loi, bihur hiya bhora hubhessare. HAPPY RONGALI BIHU!

* Another Rongali Bihu is here. Let us banish our worries and mistakes and start afresh. Happy Bohag Bihu!

