Give your family gift of pure air this Christmas

You must be getting ready to celebrate and rejoice the Christmas season with your near and dear ones. How about spending time in clean and pure air in easy ways?

Priya Nair, Vice President – Home Care, HUL (Hindutan Unilevel Limited) on behalf of Pureit Air Purifiers lists the steps to make sure that your loved ones are not just happy but healthy too.

* Air Purifiers: Controlling the air you breathe at home has never been easier. Use Air Purifiers with the Advance HEPA technology.

* Steam: Clear your air-passages and eliminate any harmful particulates and pollutants by inhaling steam every day. Add a few drops of essential oils like eucalyptus to further relax your senses.

*Air pollution masks: Use a protective facemask when walking outdoors.

*Vitamin C: Include foods that are rich in Vitamin C in your diet to help you boost your immunity and beat the ill effects of smog.

*Stay hydrated: Increase your water intake which will help cleanse your body and blood stream of harmful pollutants.

Arvind Chabra, Country Head of face mask brand Blueair India, says that it is very essential to identify the Invisible dangers of breathing polluted air.

“Outdoor pollution that sweeps in along with the combination of existing indoor pollutants can be more dangerous and worse than outdoor. Many studies in the past confirmed that indoor air can be five times or more polluted than outside,” he told IANS.

“Given that indoors (home or workplace) is where we spend nearly 90 percent of our time, One should take proactive steps to address airborne pollutants and create safer indoor,” added Chabra.

