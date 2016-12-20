Get rid of swollen fingers using simple kitchen ingredients

Tips to get rid of swollen finger Tips to get rid of swollen finger

During winters, health problems like swollen fingers can be taken care of by using lemon, onion and turnip, says an expert.

Here are a few suggestions given by Megha Shah, Cosmetologist at Beauty and Curves Clinic:

* Lemon: Apply lemon juice on the swollen part of the fingers and get instant relief.

* Onion: Everybody knows that onion improves the blood flow in the body. It has antibiotic and antiseptic properties and hence, if applied on the affected area, gives relief from itching and swelling.

* Garlic: Garlic is a powerhouse of antiseptic properties that are great to counteract the problem of swollen fingers.

* Turnip: Apart from various health benefits, turnip is also an effective pain killer which reduces the issue of swelling, redness and itching in the fingers.

* Home remedies: Apart from these wonder ingredients, there are certain home remedies that are highly effective in the case of swollen fingers.

Add a pinch of powdered black pepper to mustard oil and heat it properly. Once it cools down, apply it on the swollen fingers and see the results.

Cut a slice of potato and add salt, apply it on the affected area. This formula is great to get relief from swelling, redness and itching.

Prepare a mixture of glycerin, porridge, egg and apply it on the swollen area. Cover this paste using a bandage and keep it on for some time. The mixture reduces swelling.