Ganesh Chaturthi Decoration Ideas: 6 quick ideas to light up your home for Ganpati Puja

Light it up with gleaming diyas this Ganesh Chaturthi! (Source: Pixabay) Light it up with gleaming diyas this Ganesh Chaturthi! (Source: Pixabay)

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated to worship Lord Ganesha. Beginning on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar, it spans for ten days. This time around, it is all set to begin on August 15.

From getting idols of Ganesha home to chanting Vedic hymns and offering laddoos to him, the festival is full of fun and fervour. People usually decorate their houses and pray to God for good health, wealth and prosperity. Wondering how to give an unusual twist to your decorations this year? Look no further, here are six quick ideas that will help you get an enchanting look.

ADORN IT WITH A STRING OF FAIRY LIGHTS

A string of fairy lights can brighten up your home. Take a few strings of lights and fill up the background of your puja area. You could also put it across the walls in several layers to make the puja room shine in its luminescence. Take cues from this Instagram post.

Here’s a unique idea for the streets or pandals.

DESIGN DOORS TO EMIT FLOURESCENCE

Arrange for a lighting expert and pick a unique design for your door. Let it emit florescence through the distinct display at the entrance or somewhere inside the puja room. Check out this design that is perfect for a large temple, room or a pandal.

Or, give the backdrop a curtain-like feel and let it sparkle!

LACE IT UP WITH GARLANDS OF FLOWERS

There’s nothing better than a natural look. And, a garland of flowers and leaves only makes it look better. Get a fresh and beautiful set up with a unique touch up.

Even a simple set up can do wonders!

GARNISH FLOORS WITH BRIGHT RANGOLI

Try quirky shapes or a floral design in a burst of colours to deck up the floor. Not only will it bring goodwill, it will uplift the aura of the room and get a festive look.

Or, create Lord Ganesha’s portrait with a splash of colours.

FESTOONS OF COLOURFUL FRILLS OR GLOSSY SHEETS

Fasten colourful frills on the walls or add glaze with creative designs of glossy sheets which give a throne-like feel to Lord Ganesha’s seat. Add balloons or shiny stars and give a modern twist to the decorations.

Or, try these traditional lanterns.

LIGHT IT UP WITH GLEAMING DIYAS

If you don’t have time to do anything fancy, light up the room with diyas and candles in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha. Not only will it make the place glow, it will set your decoration apart.

Here’s a beautiful frame of decoration using a set of lamps.

So, how are you planning to decorate your home this Ganesh Chaturthi? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd