Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes, Status, Images: Inspirational quotes, thoughts by Mahatma Gandhi

The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered for his unequivocal contribution to India's freedom struggle. On his 150th birth anniversary, here are some of his famous quotes.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: On his 150th birth anniversary today, here are some of his most famous quotes.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: The Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered for his unequivocal contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

Born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in Gujarat’s Porbandar on October 2, 1869, he as an Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist became synonymous with non-violent resistance or Ahimsa and Satyagrah which led to India’s independence from British Rule. Fondly called Bapu, Gandhi came to inspire movements for civil rights and freedom across the world.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Wallpapers, Photos, Pics and Greetings

A seminal figure in India’s struggle for independence, Gandhi deviated from the violent techniques used by others, and instead promoted non-violence. Such was the impact that the United Nations celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence.

On his 150th birth anniversary today, here are some of his most famous quotes.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Gandhi was known for promoting non-violence. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Service which is rendered without joy helps neither the servant nor the served.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Gandhiji was fondly called Bapu. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: He inspired many civil rights movements across the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*If I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: October 2 is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.

Gandhi Jayanti 2019 Quotes: Gandhi first employed non-violent civil disobedience as an expatriate lawyer in South Africa. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

