A lavish 5mn pound wedding and a Robin Thicke performance for one of the world’s richest black women’s son

In what could easily go down in history as one of the most expensive weddings the human race has witnessed so far, there was a 12ft long cake, about a million or so roses and a surprise performance by American singer-songwriter Robin Thicke. Well, clearly Folorunsho Alakija, who overtook Oprah Winfrey as the richest woman of African descent in 2014 and was declared one of the richest black women by Forbes, lives clearly by the motto that ‘if you have it, then you flaunt it’.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Folarin Alakija, is one of the four sons of the 66-year-old Nigerian businesswoman and got married to Iranian model Jafarian Ghaissarifa in a wedding that costed more than Rs 40 crores.

In his thirties, Folarin lost his first wife to cancer and is a father of one. He got married to Ghaissarifa in what could be called a luxurious affair, that was reportedly attended by A-list guests, who were treated to an elaborate and expensive five-course menu that included crispy duck egg, guinea fowl, foie gras, ‘slow braised feather blade of Oxfordshire beef’, etc. In addition to Robin Thicke, Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik was also present at the ceremony held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, England, known to be Sir Winston Churchill’s ancestral abode.

Ghaissarifa who has worked as a model and a marketing consultant, has studied Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering from Manchester University and has a graduate Diploma in Law.

The wedding venue was decorated with roses and white orchids by Jeff Leatham, who is known for having decorated Eva Longoria and Tony Parker’s wedding venue and the Kardashians’ homes.

