When is Father’s Day 2018? India date, why we celebrate it and how it all began

Happy Father’s Day! Know it’s significance and history. (Source: Getty Images) Happy Father’s Day! Know it’s significance and history. (Source: Getty Images)

While the whole world has always celebrated the unconditional love and generosity of mothers, it is often that we forget to acknowledge things that fathers do for us. The role of a father in a child’s life is as important as any other person. He is that superhero who is not seen in capes but does everything possible for his child when they are in need. From being the strict father who always gives us discipline lessons and instilled us with life lessons to the cool and chill dads who teaches us how to be an expert prankster, fathers have a special place in our lives.

To acknowledge these heroes, most parts of the world celebrate Father’s day every year on the third week of June and this year it falls on June 16. The Europeans countries celebrate Father’s day on St. Joeseph’s Day to mark the special role of the male parent in a child’s life. There is one more story that says it was started by an American woman who was raised by a widower. Sonora Smart Dodd was born in Sebastian County in Arkansas in 1982 and her mother died when she was 16. Dodd’s father, William Smart, raised her and five brothers after their mother died. Dodd was bothered that there was not a day to honour her civil war veteran father who raised her and five younger brothers alone. Dodd wanted the celebration to be held on June 5, her father’s birthday, but planning difficulties pushed the first Father’s Day celebration to Sunday, June 19, 1910, ABC News reported. But there is no denying that it took some time to catch with this trend just like it does for mothers day celebration.

While there is image set that fathers come home late from work, is immensely busy in his work to the point that he never get time for the family, there are fathers who don’t live this stereotype life. This may not always be the case in reality, but more often than not this is the popular and accepted narrative. There are some stay home dads who choose to take care of the house and children while wives go out for work. So this father’s day show your love and thank him for being the supportive father and help you mould your life.

