Emotional attachment to work good for your health

- Faces on the fringes of news: ‘Girls abroad have boyfriends. Their leaders don’t go around talking like this’
- SC/ST Act: Dalits call for Bharat bandh on April 2, Centre to file review petition; everything you need to know
- Baaghi 2 box office collection day 3: Tiger Shroff's film expected to earn more than Rs 65 crore
Workers who feel emotionally attached to and identify with their work have better psychological well-being, says a new study.
Efforts to increase affective organisational commitment (AOC) – the employee’s emotional attachment to, identification with, and involvement in the organisation – may lead to a happier, healthier workforce, and possibly contribute to reducing employee turnover, the study said.
Thomas Clausen from National Research Centre for the Working Environment in Copenhagen, Denmark, and colleagues looked at how AOC affected psychological well-being and other health-related outcomes in approximately 5,000 Danish eldercare workers, organised into 300 groups.
The results showed significantly higher well-being for employees in groups with higher AOC.
- High family income likely to influence child development
- Anxiety, depression can trigger smartphone addiction
- In Indian Science Congress papers: Yoga & Gita for spiritual health in social media era
- Romance can counteract effects of bullying
- Over-the-counter painkillers may influence emotions: Study
- Mobile apps improve mental health: Study
Groups with high AOC also had lower sickness absence rates and fewer sleep disturbances, as reported by workers.
The findings suggest that strategies aimed at enhancing employee’s emotional attachment to work might help to address the high rates of burnout and turnover among employees in healthcare and eldercare services.
The study appeared in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App