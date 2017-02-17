Egg mask, honey: Get rid of split ends with home remedies

Treatments like hair colour, highlights, straightening, and perms all cause trauma that can result in a bevy of split ends. (Source: Thinkstock Images) Treatments like hair colour, highlights, straightening, and perms all cause trauma that can result in a bevy of split ends. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

With the growing fashion fiesta, hair too adds a lot to the personality. To achieve their look of choice, consumers use more hair colorants, bleaches, heating appliances causing dryness and most importantly split ends. Experts suggests that some simple steps like egg mask, honey and opting for regular hair cut can help you get rid of such hair problems.

Keeping these concerns in mind, hair experts from Advanced Hair Studio gives some tips to take care of your split ends and damaged hair.

Egg mask: Eggs are a very important source of essential fatty acids and a huge number of proteins too, to using a pack or mask containing eggs will help you strengthen the roots as well as condition your hair to get rid of split ends. Throw some curd and you will see your hair become visibly smoother, untangled and healthier.

Honey: Honey mixed with curd and applying it on the ends of your hair is a miracle treatment for stubborn split ends.

Use a wide-tooth comb: After you apply conditioner in the shower, slowly run a wide-tooth comb through hair until all the tangles are out. This prevents the snaps and breakage you can incur when you try to brush out hair that is roughed up from a towel-dry.

Limit damaging services: There’s unfortunately no way around it-treatments like hair colour, highlights, straightening, and perms all cause trauma that can result in a bevy of split ends. Try to limit service to just one major hair concern and refrain from washing strands for at least 48 hours afterward, when they’re most porous and likely to break and split.

Get regular cuts: Although a haircut is the only way to get rid of split ends, regular trims are your best protection against them. The longer you wait to trim, the greater the chance you have of split ends worsening and travelling up the shaft.