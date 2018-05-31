Easy ways for metropolitan living in your home

Capture the essence of metropolitan living in your home. ( Source: File photo) Capture the essence of metropolitan living in your home. ( Source: File photo)

A sustainable lifestyle and unclustered living is not just a present-day trend, but the need of the hour. Optimum utilization of space and a neutral colour palette can work wonders as a background for a modern-day home, say experts. Nikhil Tiwari, designer and founder of Topstona and Jade Davies, Interior Designer at MKM Luxe Suisse, natural stone-based wall claddings, suggest how to capture the essence of metropolitan living in your home.

Space: Optimum utilization of space. Sleek accent furniture, minimal design, wall decor accessories with utilitarian properties can optimize a space and bring the element of minimalistic metropolitan decor.

Wall decor: Don’t overlook the wall space. Add eclectic wall accents, as well as wall, mounted lights to give an edge while making the rooms look bigger. Use light colours of paint on the majority of walls and use wallpaper on maximum one wall in each room to avoid making the space look smaller. Add large mirrors where possible to increase light and give the effect of more space.

Neutral palette: Neutral colour palette can work wonders as a background for a modern-day home. Playing with textures and layering of furnishing pieces with a backdrop of neutral walls can make simplest of decor make a bold statement.

Furniture: Modular furniture will allow you to create living areas that work to your exact requirements, even if you have got an unusually shaped room or you want the option to change how the pieces are placed together in the future.

Less but large-scale furniture and decor can create a theatrical drama to play with the philosophy of modernism. Small multiple decor pieces make a room look smaller and cluttered, hence, for city apartments large pieces are the way to go.

