Meet the Dragon Lady: Transsexual spends Rs 39 lakh for DRASTIC transformation as tribute to reptile parents

‘The Dragon Lady’ has gone through cosmetic surgeries of various kinds — from full body tattoos to dying the eyes’ whites, and removal of ears. (Source: Taimet Dragon Lady/Instagram) ‘The Dragon Lady’ has gone through cosmetic surgeries of various kinds — from full body tattoos to dying the eyes’ whites, and removal of ears. (Source: Taimet Dragon Lady/Instagram)

In what comes across as a rare case of the transition of identity, Eva Tiamat Baphhomet Medusa – a transsexual – is popularly known as the ‘Dragon Lady’ after going through a drastic transformation. According to a 2016 report by Fox News, Medua was born as Richard Hernandez in 1961 and prefers the pronoun “it”. In its attempt to be identified as a dragon than a human, Medusa had spent about $60,000 (which roughly amounts to Rs 39 lakh) until 2016, to go through several body transformations. Its Instagram account is proof of all the alterations and modifications in its body in the past 20 years.

“I was born to my human mother in the Phoenix area, but I was born to my reptilian parents when my mother and stepfather abandoned me to the woods,” said Medusa, who also added that its reptilian parents are the rattlesnakes, and its transformation is a tribute to them. Medusa has gone through cosmetic surgeries of various kinds — which include full body tattoos, dying the eyes’ whites, removal of ears, subdermal implants that are made to look like horns, removal of septum and nose cartilage, eyebrows’ dome implants.

While Medusa had said that the modifications haven’t led to any adverse effects on its body, Dr Matthew Schulman, a board-certified plastic surgeon, said these are “dangerous procedures”, in general.

A resident of Bruni, Texas, it even has forked its tongue and according to a report in the Daily Mail, it doesn’t want to “die a human”. In 1997, when the 56-year-old – identified as a man and one of America’s leading banks’ vice president, Medusa was diagnosed as HIV positive – it changed everything. Now, it plans to spend $40,000 (nearly Rs 26 lakh) more to carry out further modifications.

IndianExpress.com has reached out to Medusa on Instagram and is awaiting its response.

