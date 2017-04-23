Down in Jungleland: Tough Buck

Here’s looking at you: The blackbuck holds its own with grace, with only disregard to offer to humans. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja) Here’s looking at you: The blackbuck holds its own with grace, with only disregard to offer to humans. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

I’ve never been a huge fan of the bovine class of animals: those ungulate vegetarians that teem around in aimless herds. Deer always seem too timid for their own good, stags have impressive antlers but they tend to roll their eyes in a rather neurotic manner and then get their headgear entangled with their rivals’ when they battle for the ladies. Buffaloes seem to be all foolish brawn and belligerence, with no brains: one moment, they’re charging towards the lions, the next, stampeding away in wild panic. Wildebeest are plain idiots — complete hairy buffoons and so amusing to watch. I guess I must have trampled upon enough sentiments by now, so here’s a member of the clan that I think can restore their reputation and teach a lesson to all those mentioned above on how to carry yourself with dignity and grace.

Meet the blackbuck: India’s only antelope and a buck with enough attitude to knock your socks clean off. It’s no gigantic heavyweight like a moose or an elk, but trim, slim and spring-loaded, standing three feet at the shoulder with gents tipping the scales at around 50 kg. Mature males are shiny chocolate brown (almost black) and white, the ladies fawn gold; both have dark sloe-eyes. The gents are armed with a pair of murderous looking corkscrew horns, spiraling two feet long in a wide V, which they hold flat against their backs when posturing. They don’t look at you with red-eyed rage or hostility, or with fear and panic. They simply sneer at you superciliously, as if disgusted that they’ve had to encounter an apparition wearing jeans and a T-shirt, first thing in the morning, wondering which gutter you’ve crawled out of to spoil the sunrise. But yes, make eyes at their does and they will toss their heads back and bounce towards you, grunting and snorting threateningly and then aim those skewers at your heart.

Mostly, they’ll watch you approach — usually in a jeep grinding and bouncing over the rocky terrain — and decide that they would rather be elsewhere. Up they’ll spring, 12 feet high, and go bouncing over the ground at 80 kmph, while the best you can do over this terrain is 8 kmph — that too, at the risk of slipping a disc or breaking an axle. The only predator that gave them a run for their money was the cheetah, and after using cheetahs to hunt them, we went and took care of the cheetah, too, and shot them to extinction. We even tried our damndest to take care of the blackbuck by shooting them to bits. They say, once there were 4 million or so blackbuck, spread all over the country. That figure dropped to the range of 20,000-24,000, before rising (after strict protection) to around 50,000 today. Their only other predator were wolves (also on a sticky wicket themselves), who largely took down the aged and infirm.

Other reasons for their decline include poaching and habitat destruction. Blackbuck need wide open grasslands — a powerful landlord buck can be in command of a lek up to 30 acres. They’re clan minded, with groups of 30 to 40, led by a venerable grande dame, with a master-buck looking after the attractive young ladies. A buck will map out his territory or lek using feces, urine and the heavy musk he wears on his cheek pads, and dare any other male breach this. A challenger will be met by a grunting princeling, tossing his head back, raising his chin up, horns flat against his back. If the intruder doesn’t get the message, heads will clash. Fortunately, those corkscrew skewers are designed to prevent each one from impaling the opponent’s skull, and just to clash against one another. So, horrific puncture wounds are largely avoided and shoving power determines the winner. The victor’s strut after a joust is worth seeing — and maybe our cricketers and other sportspersons (footballers) can pick up a trick or two from them! The ladies are welcome to the lek and the special lady a gentleman favours at any particular time, over the others in the harem, will be made to feel as if she is and has been the only one — at least, as long as the courtship lasts. And then, six months later, she’ll have to get busy bringing up her baby.

Once found nearly all over India (as well as Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh), blackbuck are now chiefly confined to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Punjab. They’re grazers and may browse too (the fruits of the notorious Prosopis juliflora are said to be a favourite and so may be spread by these animals), and also have a reputation as crop raiders. They need water daily and usually feed during the mornings and late afternoons, resting up during the hottest times of the day. They’ve been given the equivalent of Z class security by the Wildlife (Protection) Act, though it seems this has not deterred people in high places (who ought to have better sense) from getting involved in poaching cases: luckily, the animals also have their protectors in the form of the Bishnois in Rajasthan, who are determined to see no harm comes to them. These lovely animals have been exported to America — to ranches in Texas for example, purely to be gunned down by intrepid rednecks, with powerful rifles equipped with telescopic sights.

Most wild animals regard humans with fear and panic, and make off in haste after encountering us. Blackbuck regard us with contempt and disdain: we simply are not worth their time, even if they may be secretly tempted to put a skewer up our backsides. So much better to toss your head in the air, lay back those horns, trot off or boinngg — do a 12-foot vertical take off and vanish!

First Published on: April 23, 2017 12:00 am