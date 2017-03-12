Down in Jungleland: The Village Idiot of the Skies

In a barbet world: The coppersmith barbet has impressive carpentry skills, though it does get bullied by other, bigger birds. (Source: Ranjit Lal) In a barbet world: The coppersmith barbet has impressive carpentry skills, though it does get bullied by other, bigger birds. (Source: Ranjit Lal)

Perhaps, no family of birds anticipates (and announces) the onset of summer more optimistically, loudly and happily than the barbets. These guys start yelling their heads off by mid-December, especially on sunny afternoons. At the top of the scale (from decibels to lunacy) is, of course, the hill-dwelling great barbet, a hefty-looking bird, who has a head that looks like an overripe plum, a maroon-brown back, olive brown, blue and yellow belly and flashes a scarlet patch on its tail. In spite of this medley of colours, it is virtually impossible to spot in the foliage — the entire clan is ardently arboreal. But you know it’s there because it’s been yelling its head off all morning and afternoon: an unceasing, completely lunatic “philo-philo-philo-piao-piao- piao,” that makes you look around for gags and straitjackets! If you hear this fellow calling in, say Kasauli, it sounds as if it’s calling out to its friend in Shimla — from where no doubt you will hear a faint, enthusiastic and equally demented reply echoing across the mountains!

Here in Delhi, my eyebrows shot up when in the middle of December, the brown-headed barbet cheerfully began its non-stop, “kutroo-kutroo- kutroo” refrain, making me wonder about the sort of summer we were heading for. This dumpy grass green bird — about the size of a plump mynah — has a streaky brown head, neck and breast, papaya yellow around the face and a big smiley-looking beak surrounded by stiff bristles (all barbets are so moustachioed). Up in the trees, it’s difficult to see, but, sometimes, it likes to perch on the topmost branches from where it will call out to one and all. It has a delightfully oafish expression on its face and has always reminded me of the village idiot; that slightly challenged but harmless and, somewhat lovable, de rigueur inhabitant of every village.

But really, it is on the brown-headed barbet’s little cousin, the coppersmith barbet, that I lay the entire blame for my interest in birds. Long ago, I was advised to take up bird-watching, and frankly, was not hugely enthusiastic about the idea. Bird watchers, I thought, spent their time muttering to each other in Latin, pointing out little black blobs flying between the trees. Sometimes, they did this while pointing to invisible things in the trees too. At any rate, they took themselves far too seriously — birds apparently were serious dudes, and birding serious business. But then, I bought myself a hefty pair of 10×50 binoculars and focussed them on the first bird I managed to spot on the peepul tree outside the verandah of our flat in Bombay (as it then was). A small chunky-green bird jumped into view, about the size of a fat sparrow. It had a crimson breast and forehead, a lemon-yellow throat, large, dark, soulful eyes (that a film starlet might envy), a stout looking bill and a bristly moustache. It looked as if it was standing on tiptoe on its branch, turning its head this way and that — and hiccupping “tok-tok-tok” with every movement of its head. “Joker!” I exclaimed, “it looks like a little drunken clown!” And then I thought to myself: if the very first bird I’ve seen properly looks like a tiddly clown, then what must the other, nearly 1,300 bird species, look like? Were they all tiddly clowns too? Was I missing out big time? What they all look like, I guess I’m still finding out.

The barbet clan, of which there are about a dozen species in India, is related to the woodpeckers (they also have the same dipping flight pattern) and will excavate holes in the boles and boughs of dead trees to nest in. They’re industrious workers, and February and March are when they get really busy with their carpentry. I’ve watched a coppersmith barbet meticulously chisel an almost perfectly circular hole in a tree trunk, working rapidly, sending wood chips streaming out as it hammered at the wood, then pausing and checking (dimensions, I presume) before resuming work. But these small fellows sometimes get bullied by other birds: I once saw a hardworking coppersmith barbet being evicted from its hole by a rude golden-backed woodpecker (alias black-rumped flameback). Happily, the flameback didn’t get to stay long either because, within a week, bees found out and took over the hollow. As a rule, barbets do not provide soft furnishings for their nests where three or four eggs are laid. Both parents feed and take care of the brood.

A rather glamorous relative of the coppersmith barbet (found in the hills and in eastern India, including Kolkata) is the blue-throated barbet who has bright turquoise on its face.

Barbets are frugivorous and especially fond of peepal berries and drupes, and are important as seed dispensers in the forests. Some city barbets may just about be beginning to expand their diet: on one birding trip to the Delhi Ridge, I watched a brown-headed barbet show considerable interest in the leftover contents of a bag of namkeen someone had left on a bird-feeding platform. Various members of the clan are found all over the country and down south, the barbets have taken to appreciating coffee “cherries” – something plantation owners are none too happy about. (But what’s the point of having coffee if you can’t share it with someone — even a doofus looking bird?) For me, barbets symbolise and represent summer, especially those incandescent afternoons when the air itself seems inflammable. Over the shimmering air, above the glimmering mirages, comes the incessant “kutroo-kutroo- kutroo” call of at least one crackpot creature that seems to be happy, and content with the state of things. Is there yet another lesson in that for us?

Ranjit Lal is an author, environmentalist and birdwatcher