Down in Jungleland: Ruff and Tough

Sandpipers are well named. They can be found scuttering around sandy and muddy habitats, on the coast and rocky shorelines, riverbanks, lakesides, around ponds and tanks and other water bodies. They are a large family of over 85 species world-wide and 60-odd in Asia . They are slim-built, long-legged, usually long-beaked, very restless birds who may be spotted at the water’s edge, or even wading tummy-deep in it; usually clad in salt-and-pepper dapples and patterns, which makes it difficult to winkle them out when they stay still. The smallest (the least sandpiper) stands at 12 cm, the largest (the Far Eastern curlew) at 66 cm.

Different heights and bill-lengths gives them different depths at which they can probe the mud and gook to pick up the dietary specialties (small invertebrates) buried there — thus lessening the competition between the species. Clan members include stints, sandpipers, red and greenshanks, ruff, curlews, woodcock, godwits et al. The proper sandpipers have well-proportioned beaks; the godwits (amongst my favourites) look like Pinocchio after half-a-dozen outrageous fibs, and curlews have long down-curving bills that remind you of surgical instruments.

Generally, the birds have long narrow wings and fly swift and low over the water with stiff, rapid wing-beats interspersed with swerving glides. Some, like the common sandpiper, prefer their own company. Others, like the ruff perhaps, prefer larger party-like gatherings. Flying together in large flocks has advantages: watch a flock of ruff swerve and bank in unison, turning from silver to dark brown to white, and, back to silver again as they weave ethereal, smoke-like patterns in the sky. You will realise how confusing it would be for a predator — like the marsh harrier — to pick a single victim from the flock. Then suddenly, the flock lands amidst the muddy edges of a lake — and vanishes from view completely. Leaving you – and that harrier — bewitched and bewildered.

In India, most of the shorebird clan is migratory though some may arrive as early as July and August, and stay on till April of the following year. The common sandpiper breeds in summer in the Himalayas (Garhwal and Kumaon) and in Kashmir, and during winter over the subcontinent. Others like the ruff and greenshanks, fly down all the way from Northern and Central Asia and Siberia. One distant cousin of the clan, the woodcock, is thought to fly 2,400 km non-stop from its breeding grounds in the Himalayas to its wintering residence in the Nilgiris.

They’re shy as a family and keep their distance, and you will need heavy-duty binoculars to check them out closely. One common sandpiper I recently stalked on a beach in Goa happily kept foraging and scuttling from one hopeful spot to another, as I tried slyly to sneak in closer. It gave me a bright-eyed look and skipped a few yards further away, keeping the minimum distance between us more or less the same. Generally, along the banks of a jheel or a rocky seashore, you don’t see them at all, until with a squeak of alarm the bird takes off from virtually under your feet, leaving you fumbling for your binoculars.

Sometimes you can get lucky. Years ago, at Sultanpur in early March, I saw a strange sight. The clotted edges of the jheel appeared to be shifting sideways left and right. A strange guttural muttering emerged from it. Through the binoculars, matters became clear. The muddy clots were ruffs, speckled brown waders, and they had begun rehearsing their breeding display at this practice ‘lek’. Their heads had turned a deep gingery-orange and one gentleman would lower his head and charge at his neighbour in order to guard his tiny private space, making the neighbour back off towards his neighbour, which in turn caused a shuffling movement in the whole flock. No real ruff-tuff stuff took place. When in full breeding regalia, ruff don an elaborate headdress, which may be black, maroon, ginger, and white, and look like the sort of powder puff lacy costume an Elizabethan nobleman would wear while gracing court. Their wives are considerably smaller and nondescriptly speckled.

With their brisk, energetic darts, happy tail-wagging, excited squeaks of alarm and slingshot zigzag flight, sandpipers can’t help but put a smile on your face as you watch them play tag with the waves on the shoreline, running hither and thither before vanishing uncannily amidst the rocky outcrops and tidal pools.

