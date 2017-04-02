Down in jungleland: Little And Lethal

People are always afraid of creatures larger, stronger than themselves. But do these animals deserve the reputation? (Source: Ranjit Lal) People are always afraid of creatures larger, stronger than themselves. But do these animals deserve the reputation? (Source: Ranjit Lal)

The only way to go for a trek in the forests, in a national park or sanctuary these days, is if you have special permission and, of course, are accompanied by an armed guard, specially deputed for the purpose. Normally, you are strictly not allowed to get off your vehicle. Well, it’s sensible because there are wild animals out there: tigers, leopards, elephant, buffalo, rhino, wild boar, wolves, sloth bears and what have you, all out to get you. All over the world, people have been very afraid of creatures larger, stronger — and with sharper teeth and longer claws — than themselves, and the brave have gone out to hunt them to display how courageous they are. But do these “big” animals really deserve the kind of reputation (as dangerous, wanton killers) that we give them?

Out there in the oceans, whales are the biggest of the big, but they really haven’t done us too much damage. Great white sharks (made notorious by the film Jaws) might do horrible things to you if you flap around in their hunting waters, but how many of us are really fated to meet or even see a great white, let alone be disemboweled by one? For that matter, how many of us are likely to be taken apart by crocodiles and alligators — unless we do something foolish, like trying to swim with them or jump on them?

On land, how many of us are likely to even see, let alone be eaten, by lions, tigers or leopards, or hugged by bears or trampled and gored by an elephant, buffalo and rhino? Sure, these things do happen. Those who swagger into the jungles to exterminate the offending animals, and later pose with bandoliers and high-powered rifles over the animals they have so executed are feted as heroes. But right from childhood, we are brainwashed into believing that all of these creatures have only one thing on their mind: to tear us apart and devour us. “Eat up your vegetables or the big bad wolf will be at the door!” “Behave, otherwise, the tiger will eat you!” Even here, there’s hierarchy: the carnivores have a worse reputation than the vegetarians. Have you ever heard your mom or teacher say, ‘Do your homework or I’ll call the elephant’? Quite frankly, if it’s big creatures we need to fear (and go out to hunt down), it ought to be people driving motor vehicles, which kill and maim far more of us, than all the large mammals and reptiles put together.

But, really, the little creatures are the ones to be feared: the little Davids. In the seas, swarms of virtually invisible jellyfish can shut down entire beaches. Step on a stonefish and you’ll never forget the experience if you survive. A sea snake may seem like a multicoloured wriggling streamer, but it can kill every time.

On terra-firma, it gets even worse because some of these creatures don’t even have to touch us in order to take us down. When the conditions are right, armies of “hoppers” come out of the ground and demolish vast swathes of cropland and then, when the damage is done, turn into devastating airforces of locusts, tens of miles long: they can clean half a country out. Mosquitoes account for millions every year, flies can give you a choice of over 100 extremely unpleasant diseases and swarms of angry bees and hornets will pursue you till the ends of the earth if they feel you’ve insulted their queens. Snakes use a variety of venom that can dissolve or disintegrate your blood, brains, muscles and maybe all of these. Get in the path of a marching column of army ants and you’re not likely to get out, no matter what caliber of firepower you may open up on them. These guys may be little but they come in billions, and that makes them very big indeed. They say all the ants on earth weigh as much as all of us and that spiders outweigh us several times over.

Also, these deadly little fellows can make us suffer much more and for far longer than their size would suggest; the amount of pain they can inflict is way out of proportion to their weight. I guess the final nail in our coffin is put in by those tiny “critters” which we can only see under the microscope and which give us more pain and suffering than any blood-thirsty carnivore has ever done: the tiny germs, bacteria and viruses that float around invisibly, looking for victims, and engaging us in an arms race, which they’re still winning. Frankly, if we fancy big game hunting, these are the guys we ought to go after, not elephants, lions or buffaloes.

There is one major caveat: ordinarily, most of these guys, especially the Goliaths — the sharks, tigers, lions, bears, buffaloes, rhinos or elephants — are not in the least interested in coming after us. But if we bother them, step on their toes, threaten their babies, or invade their territories — they will defend themselves. As for the little guys, like the flies, mosquitoes and various delightful viruses and bacteria, we first create salubrious surroundings for them, and then get upset when they move in. Garbage landfills and fetid water-bodies brimming with sewage are honeymoon suites for myriads of flies and mosquitoes and there’s no shortage of them anywhere!

So, on your next trek in the jungle, by all means, hold your breath and beware of elephants (which can move as silently as smoke) and tigers, et al. But do look carefully where you put your feet and hands too, so that you don’t disturb some tiny-tot multi-legged creature that, with a pinprick, can cause you more grief than all the great whites in the world.

