Down in jungeland: Duck Tales

Apart from the becalming tranquillity of the scene — each species of duck evokes a different mood or reaction and reminds you of something. Apart from the becalming tranquillity of the scene — each species of duck evokes a different mood or reaction and reminds you of something.

It’s something to look forward to at the end of every year — the tramp to a large waterbody or river bank in winter. It doesn’t matter at what time of the day you go: it could be early morning, through fog, or later in the day, once the sun comes out, or even during the golden afternoons and evenings. Your ears prick up as you approach — there it is; that comforting murmur of hundreds of waterfowl, occasionally broken by an outraged, quacking oath receding back to the soft background murmuring. Occasionally, you may look up, startled by the high-pitched whistle of wind through speeding wings, the same kind of sound you hear when you whip a thin stick snappily through the air. And up there, you see them speeding over, a squadron of jet-shaped ducks with fast-backed wings, tucked in tight formation. Suddenly, they bend their wings and then “whiffle” — tumbling seemingly out of control, as they drop height radically over the water body. Then, they straighten up and curve their wings like boomerangs and coast down to a splash landing, wagging their tails in approval as those already on the water murmur restively.

If you’re very early and it is cold and foggy, the birds will be tucked head-in-wing, slowly revolving in the water, occasionally opening a single eye to check you out before going back to slumber. Sometimes, sensibly, they only awake around mid-day, and if you’ve been stamping your feet since 4 am, the joke’s well and truly on you.

Apart from the becalming tranquillity of the scene — each species of duck evokes a different mood or reaction and reminds you of something. Pintails, ever dapper and dandy in their silver-grey, chocolate, white and caramel livery are upright and brisk and eager as young start-up executives. Shovellers, with heads like emeralds, or in royal purple, depending on the angle of the sun, float low, pinning you with a basilisk eye, daring you to make fun of their slipper-like bills with which they cleave the water. Deadly serious birds, you would think, with choleric tempers and a brooding outlook, except when they upturn in the water, tails pointing skyward and revolve slowly with their day-glo orange flippers working away. Watch them on land and you’ll know where Charlie Chaplin got his famous walk from. Ah, but dare you laugh!

Then, there are the party princes. Top of the pops here would be the red-crested pochards, all decked up with their raffish henna-heads, bright vermillion bills, and black bandhgala turtle-necks and brown and white (khadi?) suits. Small flocks swim around with smirks on their faces as if knowing that they’ve completely outclassed the competition. All they’re missing are large golden hoops dangling from their ears! The little common teals, with their costume-party silken green masks and finely vermiculated grey-and-brown bodies have an aura of mystery about them as they swirl around inconspicuously amidst the bigger boys. The resident, somewhat busty spotbilled ducks, as always look as though they’ve been decked out for a classical Indian dance recital, what with the heavy kohl around their eyes and the big orange bindis at the base of yellow-tipped black bills: all they need are ghungroos on their feet. The wigeons are dudes, with their rusty heads topped off with caramel patches and finely penciled silver-grey bodies. The gadwalls in grey-brown are relatively dowdy until they show off the russet brown, silky green and white on their wings — good taste need not be a matter of flashy colours only. Blue-winged teals or gargenys, with their white eyebrows and pinkish brown head are friendly looking fellows with lovely flame blue upper wings. The gunmetal-and-ginger common pochards remind you of strict, straight-laced old school type, for whom having a good time is anathema. And the hard-eyed black and white tufted pochards, with their slicked backed ‘shendis’ look so ultra-orthodox that you know that to smile in front of them would be to upset their sentiments monumentally. To have fun would be a capital offense and to whistle — like those cheeky, mischievous brown-sugar coloured whistling teals — would be blasphemous!

Geese on the water — or grazing on land — don’t have the same sort of effect on you; somehow, they seem to lose personality and become just big, sometimes belligerent birds with harsh and querulous voices. But geese in flight are different: you watch wonderstruck as the large wavy echelons — long lines sketched across the sky or in classical ‘V’ formations — approach like a fleet of airliners. Their flight is calm and controlled, wing-beats steady; they’re in murmuring communication with each other and when you think that some of them may have flown at nearly 30,000 feet above sea level (and over Everest), well… They’re marvels of engineering too: birds take in oxygen both while inhaling as well as exhaling thanks to large air cavities in their bodies, which store air as it is breathed in, sending some to the lungs for oxygen extraction. The stored air is sent to the lungs when the bird exhales, ensuring continuous oxygen extraction and supply — and the exhaled air exits separately so that it doesn’t mix with the air entering the lungs. Sort of takes your breath away with its simplicity and brilliance, doesn’t it?

While the mood at a lake, jheel or river is usually tranquil, it takes but the shadow of a single predator to cause tumult and turmoil and a clutch of excitement in your stomach. A marsh harrier flits over casually and the ducks panic and rise as one. It sounds like a hundred giants vigorously rinsing out their mouths; the massive bluster of thousands of wings beating water, squadrons wheeling left and right (but never colliding) trying to befuddle the raptor — it’s an exultation of waterfowl all right. All the while, the raptor wheels, its cold eye singling out that one off-colour duck that is not quite exulting at that moment and is trying to make for the cover of the reeds.

Maybe, too late.