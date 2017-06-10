Divorce selfies are breaking the Internet, and couples are just loving it!

A snappy way to break up? (Source: baysidefamilylawsolutions/Instagram) A snappy way to break up? (Source: baysidefamilylawsolutions/Instagram)

Ending a relationship is never easy. A full stop to a bond you’ve nurtured for years brings a lot of pain with it. And with the high rates of divorce, dealing with the break up comes with a lot of stress. However, couples have found a new way to steer away from it. Divorce selfies are now breaking the Internet, and they will make you go through a wave of emotions — from shock to laughter and finally, a thumbs up!

Wondering what a divorce selfie really is? Well, from what it seems like, it is a picture or a moment captured during or right after your divorce proceedings. Not just limited to a selfie, some even go on to live tweeting or creating a live video about it. As bizarre as it may sound, the online fad has caught a lot of attention and is helping couples feel the freedom.

Not just the pictures, the quirky captions are also making waves. Making a funny face in the photo she posted online, a woman wrote, “This is how you stay friends through the drama.” Another woman lightheartedly captioned her picture: “Cheers to the rest of our lives, apart,” and another one called their split one of the most “friendly, respectful and loving” one.

Here are a few divorce selfies on Instagram you just cannot miss:

Happily married is passé, happily divorced seems to be the mantra now! Don’t you think so?

