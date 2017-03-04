Have you ever wondered how much urine is in an average swimming pool? Here’s the answer

Swimming pool is a great place to cool down. (Source: File Photo) Swimming pool is a great place to cool down. (Source: File Photo)

Swimming pools are a great place to rejuvenate and cool down. However, a study by Canadian researchers has found out that the average neighbourhood pool might contain alarming levels of urine!

ALSO READ | Swimming in indoor pools could increase cancer risk

Using a test to measure the amount of urine, researchers at the University of Alberta took more than 250 samples from 31 pools and hot tubs in two Canadian cities. The results divulged that a 830,000-litre pool, which is about one-third of an Olympic-sized pool, had 75 litres of urine while another smaller pool had 30 litres.

See what else is making news in lifestyle, here

According to a study published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology Letters, humans tend to bring in a “variety of chemicals” into recreational waters through bodily fluids. The news of an overnight water colour change in the 2016 Rio Olympic pools made buzz and puts the spotlight on the need to monitor water quality.

The study also said that “although urine itself is sterile, its presence in swimming pools is a public health concern because urine can mix with pool chemicals to harm swimmers’ health”.

Researchers measured for the substance acesulfame-K (ACE), an artificial sweetener that passes through the body completely and is an ideal urinary marker. It found concentrations of ACE in the pools and tubs, which were not named, that were up to 570-fold greater than in normal tap water. Researchers then used the ACE concentration of the two pools over three weeks to estimate their levels of urine, according to the study.

Going for a dip? Beware!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd