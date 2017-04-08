Tried speedcubing? This 16-year-old Indian-American is a star in the unusual sport

Aryan Kejriwal has close to 60 achievements in his kitty. (Source: Pixabay/WCA) Aryan Kejriwal has close to 60 achievements in his kitty. (Source: Pixabay/WCA)

At one point or another, you might have tried to solve a Rubik’s cube — the 3D combination puzzle that includes matching colours on a particular side of the cube. Most players fail to hit the right note and give up after attempting it for the umpteenth time. Only a few determined souls can wrack their brains and get to the bottom of it.

Would you ever try to crack the puzzle against a racing clock? Yes, it’s an actual sport called Speedcubing. And, an Indian-American teen has not only aced it but has won many international championships in the unusual sport too.

Aryan Kejriwal, 16, a young professional cubist living in New York, is making a mark around the world with his talent. With over 50 medals in a span of three-and-a-half years, Kejriwal is the Rubik’s cube master. Recently, he won five medals in a Rubik’s Cube Speed Solving competition in Massachusetts, on April 1, 2017 (Weston Spring 2017).

After winning a gold medal in the 5x5x5 game, he is currently number 3 in the US and has secured the 18th berth in the world ranking. He also got gold in the 6x6x6 match and is number 3 in the US and number 16 in the world among over 10,000 such players.

Kejriwal takes part in speedcubing competitions held in both, the US and India. In March, he won the silver medal in 5x5x5 in just 53.44 seconds (almost 10 seconds better than his earlier gold in 5x5x5 for decoding it in 1-minute 5-seconds in February 2017).

The game involves matching the same colour on a side as quick as one can. The 3x3x3 cube is the most popular one. But, not many know that it can have over 43 Quintilian permutations and combinations taking it to the level of 7x7x7 with about 17 variant of cubes.

A cubist has to be able to recognise the patterns and then determine which set of algorithms he/she can apply to solve it in the fastest time. Established in 1982, the World Cubing Association (WCA) is the official organisation supporting the sport. Spread across several countries, the association has over 65,000 participants, and Kejriwal is a top-notch player among them.

