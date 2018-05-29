Decorate small apartments smartly

Here are some tips to decorate your home well. (Source: File Photo) Here are some tips to decorate your home well. (Source: File Photo)

To decorate a small living room, it is not necessary to use minimalistic décor items. One can brighten up the small space with limited accessories and make the most of it, say experts.

Punam Kalra, Creative Director of I’m, The Centre for Applied Arts and Ruchita Bansal, Creative Director and Founder, Izhaar list down some tips on how to decorate small apartments.

* To decorate a small living room, it is not necessary to use minimalistic décor items. One can brighten up the small space with limited accessories and make the most of it.

* The small spaces can be decked up with a curtain – depending on the mood it can be floral or classy, a smartly-placed table and chair in vintage style would be apt.

* You can also use a table that can work both as a desk and a dining table in tight space.

* Choose furnishings that offer maximum functionality in minimal space and lessen the need for having multiple storages.

* Bespoke built-ins and furniture according to your exact needs can utilize every available space effectively.

* When it comes to small bedroom ideas, a variety of storage types can help maximize flexibility and help to take advantage of every nook and cranny.

* White bedroom designs are a classic option that will never go outdated. With the right accessories and soft furnishings, a white bedroom can still be a warm and inviting space for you to enjoy.

* The child’s bedroom can feature bunk beds, sports throws and funky prints for pillows.

* Large floor tiles in a rich chocolate hue ground and add depth to space, and also help to visually expand the room. Another benefit of incorporating large-format tiles into your small bathroom is that they are easier to clean, as there are more tile and less grout to scrub.

* Glass wall combines elegant design exterior with the interior, as the overall look of the room makes it airy, bright and natural. The glass wall leaves a dramatic and lasting impression and allows the area to be literally bold and distinctive.

* Shelf space is very valuable in a small space. Add shelving to the top of your mantel affixed to the wall. It provides a seamless addition to the display space.

* Add pastel and soft-hued interiors since it reflects light it makes space look bigger, starting from bed-sheets to paint on the wall the colour selection makes a big impact.

