Interesting décor trends to revamp your home

A shade of green has been chosen as colour of the year. People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images) A shade of green has been chosen as colour of the year. People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

Let your home reflect your personality. Use text on your wall, or make the decor eco-friendly to add a tasteful touch to the surroundings, suggests an expert.

Mahima Singh, Visual Merchandiser at Furlenco, a furniture rental company, has decoded some of the design trends that could be incorporated in your haven:

Text infused: Depending on your personality, decor could either be totally inspired by quirkiness or you could add just a hint of it on some corners and liven it up. This kind of decor brings out friendly vibes and makes it the highlight of your home.

The easiest way to try it out is by adding some text cushion covers which are relatable to your thoughts or personality. Combine it with some solid color cushions to kill the chaos, if any.

Another way of adding these texts would be to get some texts printed of your choice and frame it along on your photo wall.

Paint a section of your wall as blackboard and put on your painter’s hat. That way, you can have a new thought or line to sketch around everyday, and keep the quirkiness fresh forever.

Indian décor: Indian interior design features rich textiles and furniture, often handmade, using traditional methods. Finding the right balance is really important and very tricky as Indian decor can end up making your house look too colourful, kitschy and out of sync with your idea of a ‘home you feel euphoric about’.

Eco-friendly homes: A shade of green has been chosen as colour of the year. People across the globe are getting into the trend of eco-friendly homes. These days people want to involve as much as greenery in their homes, be it in interior or exterior.

Materials like wood, jute, glass and terracotta are fully recyclable and they make some great decor products. Smart wooden centre piece, terracotta planters and rugs made of jute brings out an earthy yet fresh look to your living room.

3D printing: When you consider 3D printing, the choices are empowering instead of overwhelming. Whether you’re seeking gilded hardware for your kitchen, or a quirky chandelier for the dining room, 3D printing can make your design dreams come to life with unparalleled ease.

Incorporating this trend in lamps, chandeliers, kitchen accessories, artwork, wall fixtures are a few ways to make your home look tasteful and modern.

Minimalistic home designs: Minimalistic design is equivalent to simplicity. Designing your home with essentials and not going overboard with the décor items is the key to a simplistic and clean-looking home.

Incorporating colours like grey, white, black, wood, cream etc would spread the minimalistic vibe.