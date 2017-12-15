Decor hacks for cosy winter

If your living room needs a fluff then place fuzz cushions on your sofa, this will not only add warmth in your living room but also make it aesthetically appealing. (Source: File Photo) If your living room needs a fluff then place fuzz cushions on your sofa, this will not only add warmth in your living room but also make it aesthetically appealing. (Source: File Photo)

Go for fur, velvet and woven upholstery, and breakaway from regular floral patterns this winter. Choose oriental motifs and add some plants to your room to add a cosy vibe during winter, say experts.

Neerav Jain, Founder and CEO of CityFurnish, and experts at Livspace, have listed down some ideas for home decor in winter.

* If your living room furniture is spread out, consider moving sofas and armchairs closer together to create a cosy feel. Add a sofa-bed in your lounge room, so that you can stretch your legs and snuggle under the blanket.

* A coffee table with modern look with solid wood legs will add to the whole ambience. Bring this table into the space and put your favourite bonsai to add a vibrant look to your living room. Lay around some crochet rugs in mid-tones and put some snowy pinecone candle jars on the table to create your personal coffee corner.

* If your living room needs a fluff then place fuzz cushions on your sofa, this will not only add warmth in your living room but also make it aesthetically appealing.

* The dining room spaces are certainly the main attraction of the house. The chairs and benches are easily interchanged and create a unique look that expresses your individual style. You can go for slip-covered chairs. You can decorate your sheesham wood dining table with seasonal accessories like pillar candles and with solid colour table coasters to give the dining area a classic, vintage feel.

* In your dining room, just opting for brighter curtains and rug can transform your space for winter. Here, sleek solid wood furniture works wonderfully well with contemporary colour-blocking.

* If you’re an art-lover, winter is the perfect excuse to splurge on a piece that takes you back to sun-kissed weather. With a dark palette, you can add a pop of colour like orange to the wall. To weave the same theme in the rest of the room, simply add matching cushions.

